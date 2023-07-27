Collaboraction's The Light Hosts Kidzapalooza and Night Out in The Parks in August

Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Collaboraction's The Light is glowing up Chicago this summer with four live shows featuring the company's youth artist/activist ensemble performing original works of music, dance, poetry and spoken word, each sparked by a passion project beat.

Â 

See The Light:

KidzapaloozaÂ 

Saturday, August 5 at 4 p.m.

at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, 331 E. Randolph St.

Â 

*Sidebar: Collaboraction Artistic Director Anthony Moseley returns to emcee Kidzapalooza every day at Lollapalooza, Thursday -Sunday, August 3-6, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Â 

Â 

Â 

The Light 2023 Summer Parks Tour, August 17-19

Part of the Chicago Park District's 2023 Night Out in the Parks series

Supported by the Mayor's Office and Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events

Â 

Collaboraction's The Light wraps its 2023 summer tour spreading their message of positive social change with three straight shows at three of Chicago's most beautiful parks:

Â 

Thursday, August 17 at 5 p.m.
LaFollette Park, 1333 N. Laramie Ave. in Austin

Friday, August 18 at 5 p.m.
Loyola Park, 1230 W. Greenleaf Ave. in Rogers Park

Saturday, August 19 at 3 p.m.
Hamilton Park, 513 W. 72nd St. in Englewood

Â 

Collaboraction's The Light is an ensemble of more than a dozen young Chicago change-makers - actors, singers, poets, dancers, and musicians, ages 14 to 19 - of exceptional message, skill and craft.Â 

Â 

The Light 2023 cohort features the fresh talents of actor/singer/dancer Saniyah As-Salaam, singer/songwriter Sophia Awuzie, dancer/actor Nate Buescher, spoken word artist and singer Cortez Stewart aka Bigg Ceno, theater and music artist August Garrett, monologist Yeva Guthrie, singer/songwriter Earl Hester, poet/musician Ella Pinckney, dancer/athletes Phallon and Kyra Pierce, singer-songwriter Ella Rae, and theater and music artist Sydney Sanaa.Â 

Â 

ï»¿The group eagerly immerses themselves in Collaboraction's year-long, paid mentorship program, starting in the summer with meetings and rehearsals with Collaboraction company members, staff and teaching artists. Here they learn about the intersection of live performance and social change while creating new solo and ensemble work.

Â 

Ultimately, each member is charged to devise, produce and present an original work grounded in their social justice passion project, such as racism, body positivity, mental health awareness, homelessness and more.

Â 

The Light is supported by the Marc and Jeanne Malnati Family Foundation, The Illinois Arts Council, a state agency, and O'Connor Casting Company.

Â 

To learn more, visit collaboraction.org or follow the company on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.Â 

Â 




Recommended For You