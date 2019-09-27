Collaboraction's Announces Cloud Gate Live Performances

Collaboraction Theatre Company will present Book of Peace, a specially curated collection of 15 short pieces of theater, dance and spoken word from Collaboraction's deep history of producing work from artist-activists who have been underrepresented in Chicago mainstream media, Friday and Saturday, October 4 and 5, in front of Cloud Gate (aka "The Bean") in Millennium Park.

Get set for Book of Peace to unpack themes of social justice, immigration, racism and our connection to one another. The production is separated into two "chapters": Book of Peace Act 1: The Love on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Book of Peace, Act 2: The Light, Saturday, October 5 at 2:30 p.m., will showcase a line-up of young Chicago performers under 21 years old who premiered their works at Collaboraction's recent youth arts festival The Light.

Renowned Chicago DJ Jevon Jackson will perform before and in between performances on Friday, October 4, and DJ Lady D and Lori Branch will collaborate as DJs all day Saturday, October 5.

All performances are free. The stage and seating area will be directly east ofCloud Gate. Each performance concludes with a Crucial Conversation moderated by Collaboraction's Executive Director Dr. Marcus Robinson and Artistic Director Anthony Moseley, who pass the microphone to fellow Chicagoans to reflect on the themes of the shows and how we can come together to incite change to dismantle oppression in Chicago.

Book of Peace highlights include the debut of Sandra Delgado's (La Havana Madrid) new project The Sandra Delgado Experience, Sir Taylor's The Movement Starts Here and Collaboraction Youth Rising Star Award Winner Ella Rae's original song, "Happy Place."

Each performance also includes a lighting installation as part of Millennium Park Summer Theatre Residences and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs Year of Chicago Theater.

"In so many ways, our 23rd season speaks to our unwavering commitment to using theater to create new careers for underserved artists and, in doing so, create space for all Chicagoans to connect, heal and transform our city and ourselves," said Collaboraction Artistic Director Anthony Moseley.

"This is a landmark occasion for Collaboraction to be able to bring together these artists from throughout the city that we have built deep relationships with over the past eight years and feature their voices in the most iconic downtown location as a part of the Millennium Park Summer Theatre Residences and Year of Chicago Theatre. I am inspired by the idea of their work touching a large diverse audience, what this will mean for their personal artistic journeys, and all the positive ripple effects of Book of Peace."

Book of Peace is part of the Millennium Park Summer Theatre Residences, made possible by the generosity of the Bayless Family Foundation, with additional support from the Millennium Park Foundation and the Lloyd A. Fry Foundation Endowment at Millennium Park Foundation, in conjunction with the summer-long Family Fun Festival.

For more, visit collaboraction.org





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You