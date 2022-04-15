CircEsteem's Spring Circus to Return This May

CircEsteem's Spring Circus is BACK in-person for the first time since 2019!



This year's show is Directed by the incredible Jamal Howard and features youth performers ages 4-18. Audiences will be dazzled by acts of: juggling, unicycle, German wheel, hula hoop, lasso, aerial silks, stilts, clowning, balance, mini trampoline, tightwire, Lyra and partner acrobatics.



Exploring community and coming together to achieve common goals, this year's Spring Circus show is about how everyone is unique and how it takes each of us to make a society whole. Each act is centered on themes of community, working together, uniqueness, collaboration, overcoming obstacles, and celebration! These stories have been devised through uplifting student/performer voice, coordinated by CircEsteem Staff and Teaching Artists, following the vision of acclaimed Theatrical Director Jamal Howard.



The show features up to 80 students each show from CircEsteem's Performance Troupe and Chicago Youth Circus programs, and welcomes a new opening act each week from our offsite programs around the city.

Performance Details:

CircEsteem Presents:

"It Takes a Village"

CircEsteem's Spring Circus 2022

Directed by Jamal Howard

May 7th, 14th and 21st (Saturdays)

2pm and 6pm

Tickets: $12 for Adults, $7 for youth (up to age 17) and

$40 for a Family Pack (2 Adults and up to 4 youth)

https://circesteem.org/spring-circus-2022/