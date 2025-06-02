Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra to Kick Off Spain Tour With Free Concert In Millennium Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras, which inspires and cultivates personal excellence through music, kicks off summer with a celebratory Tour of Spain Launch Concert, in partnership with the Grant Park Music Festival, on Thursday, June 12, 5:30-9 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park.

The concert showcases CYSO's award-winning Symphony Orchestra performing its complete repertoire for the Spain tour with encores, including Samuel Barber's Music for a Scene from Shelley, Op. 7; Margaret Bonds' The Montgomery Variations (1964); and Piotr Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 64.

The evening also features a performance by the CYSO Kaiso Steelpan Orchestra, performing in the North Promenade Tent.

With this performance serving as its official send-off, the Symphony Orchestra embarks on a 10-day concert tour of Spain later in June. Musicians will perform at some of the country's most prestigious festivals and venues, including the Auditorio Miguel Delibes in Valladolid, Teatro Municipal Enrique de la Cuadrain Utrera, Festival Internacional de Música y Danza de Granada, and Gran Teatro de Córdoba.

The CYSO Symphony Orchestra's Tour of Spain Launch Concert, in partnership with the Grant Park Music Festival, takes place Thursday, June 12, featuring the Symphony Orchestra at 6:30 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion and the CYSO Kaiso Steelpan Orchestra at 5:30 p.m. at the North Promenade Tent, in Millennium Park, FREE and open to the public.

