Chicago Philharmonic Presents Free, Family-Friendly Holiday Concert At South Shore Center

After yet another summer of record participation, Side by Side with the Chicago Philharmonic will perform for the third time at South Shore Cultural Center on December 1 2019 for a holiday community concert with guest conductor Emanuele Andrizzi. The program, presented as a part of the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks initiative, invites students and community members to play alongside professional Chicago Philharmonic musicians in a series of free, public concerts in Chicago's beautiful parks. Joining the orchestra and community members for this special holiday concert will be members of the Hyde Park Youth Symphony, bringing together diverse young musicians from the South side of Chicago.

Community members of all ages and backgrounds will join together with professional musicians to create an exceptional concert experience, playing favorites including Christmas Eve/Sarajevo as performed by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, L. Richman's Hanukkah Festival Overture, and excerpts from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. This is the fifth year of Chicago Philharmonic's "Side by Side" program, and the third annual holiday-themed concert of this kind.

This marks the organization's fourth Side by Side with the Chicago Philharmonic concert at South Shore Cultural Center, located on the lakeshore in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. The magnificent building, which was built in 1905 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975, represents an important cultural change in Chicago in the 20th century. Once a race-restricted country club, the building and grounds were later bought by the Chicago Park District and turned into a public, inclusive center for all with access to one of Chicago's most beautiful beaches. The building later famously hosted Barack and Michelle Obama's wedding reception in 1992.

Sunday December 1

South Shore Cultural Center

7059 S South Shore Drive

Rehearsal 1:15-3:15pm

Free concert 4pm

Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride

Lucas Richman Hanukkah Festival Overture

Christmas Eve/Sarajevo as performed by Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Felix Bernard Winter Wonderland

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Selections from The Nutcracker Suite

Leroy Anderson A Christmas Festival





