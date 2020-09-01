Chicago Phil Chamber Returns Live at North Shore Center with ROMANTIC STRINGS

The performance will take place on September 13 in the parking lot of the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts.

On September 13, Chicago Phil Chamber brings its first live, in-person event of the season, Romantic Strings, in the parking lot of the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie.

The socially-distanced string quartet concert, led by star musicians Robert Hanford, Injoo Choi, Rose Armbrust Griffin, and Paula Kosower will feature breathtaking music spanning eras and continents. Featured pieces will include Russian legend Piotr Tchaikovsky's beloved first string quartet, American innovator William Grant Still's toe-tapping Danzas de Panama, Italian opera master Giacomo Puccini's heart-wrenching I Crisantemi, and Spanish composer Joaquin Joaquin thrilling tale of The Bullfighter's Prayer. Closing the evening is the brilliant Russian composer Alexander Borodin's Nocturne from his String Quartet No. 2.

Romantic Strings is presented as a part of North Shore Center's Out Back Summer Sessions, a series hosted in the venue's 31,000 square-foot parking lot. Patrons can purchase 2-6 tickets, and will be assigned a section of the parking lot by the North Shore Center box office to ensure proper distancing. Masks are required. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, food, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Details:

Sunday, September 13 2020, 6pm

Rain Date: Monday, September 14

North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie

Robert Hanford violin

Injoo Choi violin

Rose Armbrust Griffin viola

Paula Kosower cello

Piotr Tchaikovsky String Quartet in D Major, Op. 11

William Grant Still Danzas de Panama

Giacomo Puccini I Crisantemi

Joaquin Turina La Oración del Torero (The Bullfighter's Prayer)

Alexander Borodin String Quartet No. 2, Nocturne

Tickets: $38

Tickets and more information can be found at https://www.chicagophilharmonic.org/together-romantic-strings/

