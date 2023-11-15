Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Chicago Magic Lounge Reveals Holiday Programming, First Artist-in-Residence For 2024

Learn more about the performance lineup here!

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 1 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 2 Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Chicago Magic Lounge Reveals Holiday Programming, First Artist-in-Residence For 2024

Chicago Magic Lounge, Chicago’s home for close-up magic, kicks off its 2024 Artist-In-Residence series with Peter Samelson’s Magic, Love, Mystery. In this mesmerizing performance, Samelson takes you on a journey through the enigmatic world of love, exploring its many forms and revealing its secrets. Magic, Love, Mystery runs Wednesdays at 7:00pm, January 10 – March 27, 2024. Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge shows are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com.

Experience the mystery of love through the eyes of a magician with Peter Samelson's one-man show, Magic, Love, Mystery.

Through his masterful storytelling, Peter explores how love can inspire us, transform us from the inside out, and even transcend death. Minds will be read, the imperceptible bond between soul mates will be revealed, and the boundaries of loss and mortality will be crossed, uncovering how memories shape our past and future.

Prepare for an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, entertainment, and wonder as Peter Samelson takes you on a whimsical journey through the mystery of love. Get ready to experience pure magic and unlock the secrets of love.

Holiday Lineup at Chicago Magic Lounge

Join Chicago Magic Lounge this holiday season for special performances and events from Thanksgiving through New Years.

Thanksgiving Eve (aka Drinksgiving)

The Signature Show

Wednesday, November 22 at 7pm and 10pm

Take a break from Thanksgiving preparations and join us for an evening of magic! The Signature Show is Chicago Magic Lounge’s most popular offering, and these specially-added performances are the perfect way to entertain out-of-town guests or connect with friends you haven’t seen in a while.

Holiday Week

Chicago Magic Lounge presents a week of The Signature Show between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

The Holiday week schedule for The Signature Show is as follows:

December 26 – December 30 at 7pm

December 28 – 30 at 10pm

Tickets: Front Row $85 - $96, Premium Main Floor (main floor banquette and main floor cabaret) $72.50 – $82.50, Standard (rail and elevated banquette) $65 - $75, Mezzanine $52.50 – 61.50.

New Year’s Eve

Close out 2023 with the Chicago Magic Lounge! The evening starts with close-up magic performed right at your cabaret table by our talented house magicians. In between visits, you will have time to socialize with your party and order from our full-service bar and kitchen. Table magic is followed by a 60-minute stage show.

Enjoy a special performance of The Signature Show at 7pm and be home in time for the ball drop, or join us for The New Year’s Eve Show at 10pm, including a countdown to midnight, a Champagne toast, and a commemorative champagne flute.

Tickets: Mezz $85, Rail / Elevated Banquette $95, Main Floor Cabaret / Main Floor Banquette $105, Front Row $120


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
The Joffrey Academy Announces 14th Annual WINNING WORKS, Featuring Five World Premier Photo
The Joffrey Academy Announces 14th Annual WINNING WORKS, Featuring Five World Premieres

The Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, presents five world premieres in the culmination of Joffrey's national call for ALAANA (African, Latinx, Asian, Arab, and Native American) artists to submit applications for the Joffrey Academy's Winning Works Choreographic Competition.

2
Facets Announces 2023 Chicago International Childrens Film Festival Award Winners  Photo
Facets Announces 2023 Chicago International Children's Film Festival Award Winners 

FACETS announces the winners of the 2023 Chicago International Children's Film Festival, including two films in consideration for Academy Awards. The festival runs until November 19.

3
Tree House Humane Society Boards Otherworld Theatres SPACE CAT HOLIDAYS Photo
Tree House Humane Society Boards Otherworld Theatre's SPACE CAT HOLIDAYS

In a pawsitively purrfect partnership, Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy live theatre production company in North America, today announced that it will join forces with Tree House Humane Society to help Chicago’s cats find homes throughout the run of SPACE CAT HOLIDAYS, the family-friendly follow-up to 2022’s smash hit KITTIES IN SPACE.

4
Chicago Magic Lounge Unveils Holiday Programming & First Artist-in-Residence For 2024 Photo
Chicago Magic Lounge Unveils Holiday Programming & First Artist-in-Residence For 2024

Chicago Magic Lounge presents Peter Samelson's Magic, Love, Mystery, a mesmerizing journey through the enigmatic world of love. Experience the mystery of love through the eyes of a magician as Peter explores its many forms and reveals its secrets. Tickets available at the box office or online.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA Video
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Video
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Fab Four performs The Beatles' Rubber Soul in Chicago The Fab Four performs The Beatles' Rubber Soul
Peoria Civic Center (11/17-11/17)
Christmas Bingo: It’s a Ho-Ho-Holy Night in Chicago Christmas Bingo: It’s a Ho-Ho-Holy Night
Greenhouse Theater Center (11/24-12/30)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Chicago Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Sangamon Auditorium (11/16-11/16)
“RUTH PAGE’S THE NUTCRACKER” in Chicago “RUTH PAGE’S THE NUTCRACKER”
James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts (12/16-12/17)
Weekend Comedy in Chicago Weekend Comedy
Laugh Factory Chicago (12/03-11/25)
Teatro ZinZanni: Love, Chaos, & Dinner in Chicago Teatro ZinZanni: Love, Chaos, & Dinner
Cabaret ZaZou (10/05-11/30)
Irving Berlin's White Christmas in Chicago Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Memorial Opera House (11/30-12/17)
the smallprov show in Chicago the smallprov show
Logan Square Improv (5/10-12/20)
Hitch*Cocktails in Chicago Hitch*Cocktails
The Annoyance Theater (3/08-12/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You