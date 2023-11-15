Chicago Magic Lounge Reveals Holiday Programming, First Artist-in-Residence For 2024

Chicago Magic Lounge, Chicago’s home for close-up magic, kicks off its 2024 Artist-In-Residence series with Peter Samelson’s Magic, Love, Mystery. In this mesmerizing performance, Samelson takes you on a journey through the enigmatic world of love, exploring its many forms and revealing its secrets. Magic, Love, Mystery runs Wednesdays at 7:00pm, January 10 – March 27, 2024. Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge shows are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com.

Experience the mystery of love through the eyes of a magician with Peter Samelson's one-man show, Magic, Love, Mystery.

Through his masterful storytelling, Peter explores how love can inspire us, transform us from the inside out, and even transcend death. Minds will be read, the imperceptible bond between soul mates will be revealed, and the boundaries of loss and mortality will be crossed, uncovering how memories shape our past and future.

Prepare for an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, entertainment, and wonder as Peter Samelson takes you on a whimsical journey through the mystery of love. Get ready to experience pure magic and unlock the secrets of love.

Holiday Lineup at Chicago Magic Lounge

Join Chicago Magic Lounge this holiday season for special performances and events from Thanksgiving through New Years.

Thanksgiving Eve (aka Drinksgiving)

The Signature Show

Wednesday, November 22 at 7pm and 10pm

Take a break from Thanksgiving preparations and join us for an evening of magic! The Signature Show is Chicago Magic Lounge’s most popular offering, and these specially-added performances are the perfect way to entertain out-of-town guests or connect with friends you haven’t seen in a while.

Holiday Week

Chicago Magic Lounge presents a week of The Signature Show between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

The Holiday week schedule for The Signature Show is as follows:

December 26 – December 30 at 7pm

December 28 – 30 at 10pm

Tickets: Front Row $85 - $96, Premium Main Floor (main floor banquette and main floor cabaret) $72.50 – $82.50, Standard (rail and elevated banquette) $65 - $75, Mezzanine $52.50 – 61.50.

New Year’s Eve

Close out 2023 with the Chicago Magic Lounge! The evening starts with close-up magic performed right at your cabaret table by our talented house magicians. In between visits, you will have time to socialize with your party and order from our full-service bar and kitchen. Table magic is followed by a 60-minute stage show.

Enjoy a special performance of The Signature Show at 7pm and be home in time for the ball drop, or join us for The New Year’s Eve Show at 10pm, including a countdown to midnight, a Champagne toast, and a commemorative champagne flute.

Tickets: Mezz $85, Rail / Elevated Banquette $95, Main Floor Cabaret / Main Floor Banquette $105, Front Row $120