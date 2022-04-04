Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre to Present STORIES FROM THE WEST SIDE

Earlier this year, Chicago's own Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre and acclaimed musician James Sanders co-hosted storytelling and performance workshops at San Lucas Church / Iglesia San Lucas in Humboldt Park. Community members shared testimonials about life experiences, heritage and identity.

Their stories and the photography of historian and scholar Carlos Flores inspired STORIES FROM THE WEST SIDE, with choreography by Cerqua Rivera's Rigoberto Saura and Katlin Bourgeois and music by James Sanders. In April, members of the Cerqua Rivera Dance Ensemble will perform these exciting new works in concert with renowned violinist and composer James Sanders and his band Conjunto.

This project is sponsored by the Jazz Institute of Chicago

Performance Details:

WHEN Saturday, April 30, 2022 @ 7 pm

WHERE Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, 4048 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

TICKETS Performance FREE but registration recommended. www.cerquarivera.org/schedule