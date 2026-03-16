Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Unveils Spring Series with New Premieres

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Hubbard Street Dance Chicago has revealed programming for the company's Season 48 Spring Series. Performances are Thursday, May 14, Friday, May 15, and Sunday, May 17, 2026 at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance (205 E. Randolph St.).

Spring Series opens with the iconic trio Sweet Gwen Suite by Bob Fosse & Gwen Verdon, followed by Fosse's vivacious solo Percussion IV-the very piece that kicked off Hubbard Street's relationship with Fosse back in 1991. Next, the World Premiere of ATLAS by celebrated choreographer Chanel DaSilva debuts, a piece that acknowledges and honors the vital, often invisible labor of the women in our lives. A big, bold new work by Hubbard Street's visionary Resident Artist Aszure Barton, LubDub, serves as the grand finale to Spring Series.

Fisher-Harrell says of the upcoming Spring Series: "We are closing Season 48 with a bang! With two thrilling, ambitious world premieres by Chanel and Aszure, plus the returns of Sweet Gwen Suite and Percussion IV thanks to our partnership with the Verdon Fosse Legacy, Spring Series is going to lift your spirits and exude hope for the future."

"There could be no better way to close a record-breaking 48th season than with this remarkable Spring Series program," adds McDermott. "To feature not one but two premiere commissions - and from Aszure Barton and Chanel DaSilva, no less - in tandem with our exclusive Fosse and Verdon works is such a gift for us as a company and for Chicago audiences."

Tickets for Spring Series are available now online or by calling the Hubbard Street Box Office at 312-850-9744, ext. 5. Tickets range from $23 to $128.80 (including fees).