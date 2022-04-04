Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre to Celebrate Black Excellence

On May 7, Chicago's own Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre will perform an inspiring, engaging concert at St. Moses the Black Parish in Woodlawn.

Apr. 4, 2022  

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre is partnering with St. Moses the Black Parish, Global Girls and the Southside Jazz Coalition to Celebrate Black Excellence through community workshops and a concert performance. This project is sponsored by the Jazz Institute of Chicago.

On May 7, Chicago's own Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre will perform an inspiring, engaging concert at St. Moses the Black Parish in Woodlawn, showcasing

· ROOT, an athletic and joyful piece inspired by African maxims

· SOUL REMEDY, awarded a National Endowment for the Arts grant this year, which unpacks and celebrates Black artists, American Jazz, and the historical pain where it's rooted

· MOOD SWING, a suite of passionate and moving responses to the pandemic and the social justice uprising. Global Girls will also perform onstage with the CRDT Jazz Band.

Performance Details:

WHEN Saturday, May 7, 2022 @ 7:30 pm

WHERE St. Moses the Black Parish, 331 E 71st St, Chicago

TICKETS Performance FREE but registration recommended. www.cerquarivera.org/schedule



