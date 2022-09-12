Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With The Best In Latin Music At Two Iconic NYC Venues

Celebrate the best in Latin music this Hispanic Heritage Month at two of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.'s (MSG Entertainment) iconic NYC venues - Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall.

Beginning this week and through the end of Hispanic Heritage Month on October 15, five electrifying Latin music artists will take to these famous stages for performances audiences won't want to miss. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.com.



Start the Hispanic Heritage Month festivities early with Colombian singer Karol G's first headlining performance at The World's Most Famous Arena on September 13. Then, chart-topping Spanish pop star Rosalía will take to the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall for two nights on September 18 & 19. Continue the fun at The Garden with high-octane performances from Puerto Rican artists Daddy Yankee on September 20 and Wisin y Yandel on October 8. Round out the month at Radio City Music Hall when legendary Argentinian singer and 2021 Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner Fito Paez gets audiences up and dancing with his unique blend of pop and rock on October 9.



The exciting lineup doesn't stop after Hispanic Heritage Month ends! MSG Entertainment continues to showcase the best in Latin music throughout the year including Gloria Trevi on November 11 and Los Ángeles Azules on November 26, both at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.