Cast and Creative Team Set for THE SINGULARITY PLAY at Jackalope Theatre

Jackalope Theatre Company is continuing its 16th season with the world premiere of The Singularity Play, May 19 – June 22, by Jay Stull, directed by Georgette Verdin. Previews are Sunday, May 19; Monday, May 20 and Wednesday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. with the press opening Thursday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with additional performances on Mondays, June 10 and June 17 at 7:30 p.m. The accessibility performance with both audio description and live captioning is Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m. The running time is currently 95 minutes with no intermission.

In an unused room at the Google offices in Manhattan, a theater troupe has gathered to rehearse a new play written by an advanced AI named "Denise." In an art that relies so substantially upon our human-ness, what does it mean to cede the stage to artificial intelligence? Who are we when reflected by the intelligence we’ve created?

“Jackalope couldn't be prouder to assemble these enormously talented artists behind this sharp, original and surprising script.,” Artistic Director Kaiser Ahmed remarks, “The intimate design and powerful ensemble will transport audiences to the edges of their imagination in this rapidly unfolding mystery of the human-AI condition. I invite you to be among the first to laugh and gasp at this new play from the brilliant mind of Jay Stull.”

The Singularity Play’s cast includes, in alphabetical order: Lucy Carapetyan (she/her, Alice/Royal); Kroydell Galima (he/him, Jason/Quinn);Christina Gorman (she/her, Lauren/Hollis); Anelga Hajjar (she/her, Denise/Dennis); Madison Hill (they/them, Henry/Finley); Jennifer Jelsema (she/her, Dawn); Ashley Neal (she/her, Heidi/Emily/Jules); Patrick Newson Jr. (he/him, Greg/Salem);Paloma Nozicka (she/her, Skyler) and Collin Quinn Rice (they/them, Ocean). The understudies are Kaiser Ahmed (he/him, Ocean U/S); Katie Bevil (they/it), Lauren/Hollis/Henry/Finley U/S); Maddy Brown (she/her, Heidi/Emily/Jules U/S); Christina Gorman (she/her, Dawn U/S); Gavin Rhys (he/him, Greg/Salem/Jason/Quinn U/S) and Yourtana Sulaiman (she/her, Denise/Dennis/Alice/Royal U/S).

The creative team includes Jay Stull (he/him, playwright); Georgette Verdin (she/her, director); Becca Smith (she/her, production manager); Lucy Carapetyan (she/her, casting director); Warren Duncan (he/him, assistant director); Grace Reasoner (she/her, stage manager); Jonah Fezler (he/him, assistant stage manager); Amal Salem (she/her, assistant stage manager cover); Karina Patel (she/her, production dramaturg); Ryan Emens (he/him, scenic designer); Isa Noe (they/them, prop designer); Eric Watkins (he/him, lighting designer); Izumi Inaba (she/her, costume designer); Christopher Kriz (he/him, sound designer); Gaby Labotka (any with respect, intimacy and fight director); Collin Quinn Rice (they/them, movement director). And, from Jackalope: Kaiser Ahmed (he/him, artistic director); Megan Wildebour (she/her, managing director); Ben Stacy (he/him, season production manager) and Amira Danan (she/her, development manager).

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets are $15 - 35 with student and Edgewater resident discounts available. For more information or tickets go to JackalopeTheatre.org or call/text the box office at 773.340.2543.