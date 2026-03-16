NOBA To Present Hubbard Street Dance Chicago To Close 2025–26 Season

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New Orleans Ballet Association will present Hubbard Street Dance Chicago on March 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, closing its 2025–26 Main Stage Season.

The program will feature works by Bob Fosse and his longtime collaborator Gwen Verdon, including Sweet Gwen Suite and Percussion IV. Hubbard Street is the only concert dance company authorized by the Verdon Fosse Legacy to perform Fosse’s choreography. His distinctive style continues to influence dance across stage and popular culture, including work associated with Beyoncé.

The evening will also include works by choreographers Matthew Rushing of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Aszure Barton, and Nacho Duato.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, the company continues to expand its repertory while commissioning new work. Fisher-Harrell, a former principal dancer with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, is the first alumna, first woman, and first person of color to lead the organization.

HUBBARD STREET DANCE CHICAGO

March 21, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

The performance will take place at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available through the New Orleans Ballet Association box office, with discounts offered for groups, seniors, and students.