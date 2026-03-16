Spies Of The World To Perform Grateful Dead Tribute In Crystal Lake

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chicago-based band Spies Of The World will present a Grateful Dead-inspired concert on June 5 at 8:00 p.m. at the Raue Center for the Arts.

Inspired by the music of Grateful Dead, the group blends familiar songs with improvisation and extended jam sessions, drawing on the band’s legacy of live performance and communal experience. The name “Spies Of The World” references the Grateful Dead song “Eyes of the World” and reflects the ensemble’s focus on connection and shared musical exploration.

The performance will feature interpretations of well-known songs alongside improvisational segments, inviting audiences to engage with the music in a live setting rooted in spontaneity and collaboration.