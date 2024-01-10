Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane Theatre

The production will run January 24 to March 24, 2024.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Drury Lane Theatre has revealed the cast for its final show of the 2023/2024 season, the beloved Fiddler on the Roof. The cast of Fiddler on the Roof includes Mark David Kaplan (Tevye), Janna Cardia (Golde), Emma Rosenthal (Tzeitel), Yael Chanukov (Hodel), Abby Goldberg (Chava), Lea Grace Biwer (Schprintze), Estella Mccarthy Schultz (Bielke), Michael Kurowski (Motel), Zach Sorrow (Perchik), Grant Kilian (Fyedka), Molly Dibble (Alternate Schprintze/Bielke), Janet Ulrich Brooks (Yenta), Joel Gelman (Lazar Wolf), Jeff Parker (Constable), with Dara Cameron (Fruma-Sarah), Thom Cox  (Nachum/Yussel), Bill Mcgough (Rabbi), Karl Hamilton (Mordcha), Susan Hofflander (Grandma Tzeitel), Nathan Kabara (Avram),Sam Shankman (Mendel). Rounding out the ensemble are Mack Alexander, Jenessa Altvater, Jessica DeahrDaniel Hurst, Dani Johns, Will Leonard, Jordan Radis, Elizabeth RomeroJacob Simon, Mitzi Smith, and Jodi Snyder

"Now more than ever, Fiddler on the Roof speaks to the universal desire to protect our beliefs and traditions while the ground continually shifts beneath us,” comments director Elizabeth Margolius. “This new, evocative approach to Fiddler on the Roof puts the focus on the people in hopes of illuminating this story as never before and inspiring us to question who we are and what we will leave behind for future generations.”

Fiddler on the Roof is directed by Elizabeth Margolius with music direction by Chris Sargent and choreography by Rommy Sandhu. The creative team also includes Jack McGaw (scenic design), Linda Roethke (costume design), Jason Lynch (lighting design), Ray Nardelli (sound design), Mike Tutaj(projection design), Cassy Schillo (properties design) and Larry Baker (production stage manager). The associate director is Daren Leonard and the associate choreographer is John Michael Coppola.

The Tony Award-winning musical masterpiece features music by Jerry Bock, book by Joseph Stein, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. Fiddler on the Roof was originally produced for the New York stage by Harold Prince and directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. Fiddler on the Roof runs January 24 – March 24, 2024, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, February 1 at 7:00pm.

Tickets are available online at drurylanetheatre.com or by phone at (630) 530-0111.

Fiddler on the Roof is rated G.




