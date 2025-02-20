Cast Set For SPLASH HATCH ON THE E GOING DOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Definition Theatre has announced the cast of its next show, the Chicago premiere of Kia Corthron’s powerful drama Splash Hatch on the E Going Down. Helmed by Chicago artist Cheryl Lynn Bruce, the production features Quenna Barrett, Jada Jackson, Jabari Khaliq, Stetson Pierre and Rita Wicks. Splash Hatch on the E Going Down runs from March 14 to April 13, 2025 at Definition at 55th, located at 1160 E 55th St in Hyde Park. The official press opening is March 20, 2025 at 7:30pm.

In a cramped Harlem apartment, fifteen-year-old A-student Thyme faces the challenges of impending motherhood. Supported by her teenage husband and Best Friend, Thyme balances her intellectual curiosity with the harsh realities of her surrounding life. As she meticulously studies fetal development and dreams of a water birth, she becomes aware of the environmental injustices in her community. When tragedy strikes Thyme must confront the personal impact of her research, questioning what it truly means to prepare for the future. Explore this raw, poetic exploration of love, resilience, and the impact of environmental injustice on communities of color.

Jada Jackson plays Thyme, a brilliant but overwhelmed 15-year-old who is navigating both the complexities of teenage pregnancy and the weight of her growing obsession with the urban environment and social justice. Jabari Khaliq is Erry, Thyme’s 18-year-old husband, Rita Wicks as Shaneequa, Thyme’s Best Friend and mother of an infant. With Stetson Pierre as Ollie and Quenna Barrett as Marjorie.

Directed by Cheryl Lynn Bruce, the team includes assistant to the director Ashley Keys, production manager Ellen Willett, stage manager Ariel Beller, and a talented group of designers and assistants. The creative team also includes scenic designer Brian Bembridge, Costume Designer Janelle Smith, lighting designer Conchita Avitia, sound designer Willow James, and props designer Lonnae Hickman, with Maya Vinice Prentiss serving as intimacy and fight designer.

