Cast Set For Chicago Premiere Of Nick Payne's INCOGNITO at Tin Drum Theatre Company

Tin Drum Theatre Company has revealed the cast of the Chicago premiere of Nick Payne's mind-bending drama, Incognito, coming this summer to Theater Wit.

Four actors play a combined twenty characters in Payne's intricately woven tapestry of identities forged by love, loss, and the memories that make us who we are.

The ensemble cast consists of Teddy Boone, Shannon Leigh Webber, Riles August Holiday, and Erin Alys. The show will be directed by Jason Palmer.

The Production Team includes Jacob Coggshall as assistant director, scenic design by Marcus Klein, lighting by Jack Goodman, sound by Alex Kingsley, costumes by Kasey Wolfgang, with dialect coaching from Erin Annarella, intimacy coordination by Izzi King, and stage management by Joey Bluhm.

