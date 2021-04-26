Cast Announced for Virtual Reading of SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES

PrideArts today announced the full cast for its upcoming reading of SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES, Del Shores' comedy-drama that follows the journey of four gay boys in the Baptist Church as they look for love and acceptance in the church, and in the clubs of Dallas, Texas. Joe Hudson, who appeared in Bailiwick Repertory's 2002 Chicago premiere of this play as "Preacher," will direct the cast of eight. The four young men of the title will be played by Mike Bindeman (TJ), Pierce Livingston (Mark), Brooks Whitlock (Benny), and Carlo Zenner (Andrew). The two older barflies the boys meet on their exploration of the Dallas gay scene will be played by Matt Shea (Peanut) and AMY FARRINGTON (Odette). Candace Decker will appear as the mothers of Mark, Andrew, and Benny; and David Leeper will be Preacher. Eileen Scandiffio will be the stage manager. SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES will be performed live, one night only, on Tuesday, May 4, at 7 pm. Tickets are $10.00 and available at pridearts.org.

The GLAAD award-winning SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES was originally produced in Los Angeles in 2000. It was also adapted as a feature film starring Leslie Jordan (of TV's WILL AND GRACE) as Peanut.



PrideArts has announced two additional online readings that will be performed in the coming weeks. The comedy JEFFREY, by Paul Rudnick, will be performed on Tuesday, May 18 under the direction of David Belew, founder and former artistic director of Eclectic Full Contact Theatre. The final play of the series will be SHAKESPEARE'S R & J, adapted from the original Shakespeare by Joe Calarco. Peter Vamvakas, director of PrideArts' readings of TWELFTH NIGHT earlier this year, will direct an all-female cast. SHAKESPEARE'S R & J will be performed Tuesday, June 1 at 7 pm. These readings will be followed by a series of lesbian plays later in the summer, and international zooms this fall which are in the planning stages.