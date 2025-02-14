CLUE: A WALKING EXPERIENCE Comes To The Broward Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Enter the world of Hasbro's iconic CLUE board game in the all-new interactive and immersive experience, CLUE: A Walking Mystery. One of them committed the crime.... and it's up to you to find out whodunit!!

In this new spin on the classic mystery game, guests step into the legendary roles as the descendants of the beloved CLUE characters Mayor Green, Colonel Mustard, Solicitor Peacock, Professor Plum, Miss Scarlett and Chef White. Players will explore Fort Lauderdale as detectives to solve the mystery of who murdered the elusive Mr. Boddy.

The case has gone cold, with the murderer still at large. All the furniture from Tudor Mansion has been auctioned off and scattered throughout downtown Fort Lauderdale. Determined to finally catch the culprit, the newly minted detectives are led by the Butler in search of clues that can be found in the furniture from the iconic rooms in Tudor Mansion (the Library, the Billiard Room, the Ballroom, etc.), now dispersed throughout the city. Searching for these long-lost antiques will challenge players to be the first group to figure out WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT?

CLUE: A Walking Mystery is an interactive game that takes place across multiple locations in Fort Lauderdale. Detectives will be greeted by the Butler and then sent on their way to solve a mystery, gathering clues from popular sites and shops. The game begins at 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale and continues at locations such as The Riverside Hotel, Stranahan House and Hoffman's chocolates, and many more throughout Fort Lauderdale. CLUE: A Walking Mystery opens to the public on Thursday, March 20th and runs through Sunday, April 6.

CLUE: A Walking Mystery is a family-friendly event and is recommended for ages 8 and older with an adult accompanying all minors. Tickets start at $35 and are available at www.browardcenter.org.

Comments