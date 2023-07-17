CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center, December 12

Audiences from coast-to-coast will be captivated by this brilliant and whimsical holiday spectacular.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will be dazzling audiences in Springfield during its 7-week, 70-city U.S. tour this holiday season.

Audiences from coast-to-coast will be captivated by this brilliant and whimsical holiday spectacular. As the nation's premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the season with a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 21st for an unforgettable performance in Springfield at the UIS Performing Arts Center.

FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center pre-sales start on Wednesday, July 19th at 10 a.m. (to learn how to become a FRIEND and read about our Membership levels, visit UISpac.com/FRIENDS). All remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 14th at 10 a.m. at UISpac.com.

As lights dim and the music swells, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Both critics and audiences alike agree that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDZAZE is "a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make Christmas memories together." And Broadway World exclaims, "Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid."

Imaginative and fun for children to seniors and everyone in between, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more.  An original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and "Carol of the Bells." Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!




CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is affordably priced with tickets starting at $42 and will perform one show at UIS Performing Arts Center on December 12. Tickets are available at the UIS Ticket Office or online at Click Here. Groups of 10 or more may reserve tickets by contacting (217)206-6160.


For more information, visit: https://cirquedreams.com/
 




