CHICKA CHICKA BOOM BOOM National Tour To Play Chicago This November

After a world premiere at Seattle Children's Theatre, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical is gearing up to take its joy-filled, family-favorite production on the road. The acclaimed new musical has kicked off a national tour that brings the beloved children's book to life for audiences across the country, including a newly announced stop in Chicago for five performances only.

Adapted from the classic book by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault, with illustrations by Lois Ehlert and published by Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing, the vibrant stage production was developed in partnership with Third Wish Productions (the newly launched family-focused division powered by the Tony Award-winning Broadway company P3 Productions) and premiered at Seattle Children's Theatre in September 2025. Seattle's Child praised the musical as "a vibrant new addition to the world of family theater... a reimagining that pops off the stage," adding that it "breathes fresh and new life into the story, while still maintaining its bouncy and bright aesthetic."

Directed and co-written by Nina Meehan, with book and lyrics by Austin Zumbro, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical invites audiences to join the alphabet on its wild climb up the coconut tree - filled with toe-tapping songs, imaginative puppetry, and colorful surprises.

"We set out to create a show that celebrates creativity, play, and the magic of words - and audiences in Seattle met us with pure enthusiasm," said Director and Writer Nina Meehan. "It's been incredible to watch kids dancing in the aisles and parents leaving with huge smiles. We can't wait to share that energy with new audiences nationwide."

"In a moment when literacy and the power of words are critical for young audiences, we are honored to partner with Seattle Children's Theatre to bring this show across the country," said P3 Productions, the parent company of Third Wish Productions. "We're thrilled to share SCT's mission and this joyful musical with families nationwide."

"At SCT, we believe theatre is more than entertainment - it's a responsibility. We are committed to telling stories that reflect the rich diversity of our audiences and support young people as they make sense of themselves in the world. This musical adaptation has brought tremendous joy to our local multigenerational audiences and I am ecstatic for the joyful ripple this will have across the nation" said Johamy Morales, Artistic Director, Seattle Children's Theatre.

The world premiere and national tour cast features Drew Bates, Anabel Chacón, Morgan Gwilym Tso, Kelly Lomonte, and Caitlin Sarwono, with Marina Rose Pierce and Sage Suzerris as understudies.

The creative team includes Nina Meehan (Director and Book Writer), Austin Zumbro (Composer and Lyricist), Mark Rabe (Music Director), Kelly Lomonte (Choreographer), Jeffrey Cook (Scenic Designer), Danielle Nieves (Costume Designer), Gwendolyn Cubbage (Lighting Designer), and Sandra Huezo-Menjivar (Sound Designer), and Amanda Sweger (Assistant Lighting Designer).

Alix Paris is the Stage Manager and Lee Lillis is the Technical Director & Mixer. General Management is by ShowTown Theatricals, with Production Management by Stewert Productions.

The production is based on Chicka Chicka Boom Boom ©1989 by Bill Martin Jr., John Archambault, and Lois Ehlert. All rights reserved. Licensed by Moxie & Company, LLC. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical is based on the #1 best-selling title for Simon & Schuster Publishing with over 30 million copies in print.