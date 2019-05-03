Buffalo Theatre Ensemble Announces 2019-2020 Season

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble (BTE), the professional Equity company in residence at the McAninch Arts Center, is pleased to announce its 2019-2020 Three-Play Season. It includes Jeffrey Hatcher's "Holmes and Watson," Bekah Brunstetter's "The Cake" and Mat Smart's "Naperville."

"It has been only three years since BTE's return to the MAC in 2016. During this time, we've increased the size of the ensemble by 50%, garnered four Jeff Recommendations, received more than $77,500 in grant support and, just recently, were named by the readers of the Daily Herald as the area's Top Pick for Best Live Theatre. On the heels of this period of tremendous growth, comes our new season, featuring a selection of plays we know theater audiences will enjoy," said BTE Artistic Director Connie Canaday Howard.

BTE's 2019-2020 three-play season will include the following:

"Holmes and Watson"

By Jeffrey Hatcher

Directed by Ron May

Featuring Ensemble Members Robyn Coffin, Kurt Naebig and Norm Woodel

Sept. 5-Oct. 6; Preview Sept. 5; Press Opening Sept. 6

Performances Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m. (1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 only)



Three years following the mysterious "death" of Sherlock Holmes at Reichenbach Falls, there have been many who have claimed to be Holmes, all de-bunked as imposters by the faithful partner of the sleuth, Watson. Now three separate men insist that they are the famous sleuth, having survived that encounter at the Falls. Full of twists and turns, this is a riveting and clever adventure from award winning playwright Hatcher who co-wrote the stage adaptation of "Tuesdays with Morrie" with author Mitch Albom and penned the screenplay to the 2015 film "Mr. Holmes."

Related free special events: Pre-show discussion with the director and designers Thursday, Sept. 5, 6:45-7:15 p.m.; Post-show discussion with director, actors and crew, Saturday,

Sept. 7.

"The Cake"

By Bekah Brunstetter

Directed by Steve Scott

Featuring Ensemble Members Bryan Burke, Connie Canaday Howard and Lisa Dawn

Jan. 30-March 1; Preview Jan. 30; Press opening Jan. 31

Performances Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.

Della's bakery in Winston-Salem, North Carolina is a landmark, largely because of the love and care Della takes in following recipes. When Jen, the girl she thinks of as her "goddaughter," returns from New York and asks Della to make her wedding cake, not for one bride but two, it is hard for Della to follow one of her tried and true set of instructions for a perfect outcome. Faith, family and food impact one another in the discovery that love is the key ingredient to any recipe in this timely play from a writer of NBC's hit "This is Us."

Related free special events: Pre-show discussion with the director and designers Thursday, Jan. 30, 6:45-7:15 p.m.; Post-show discussion with director, actors and crew Friday, Feb.7; Post-show panel discussions Sunday, Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23 and March 1.

"Naperville"

By Mat Smart

Directed by Kurt Naebig

Featuring Ensemble Members Amelia Barrett, Rebecca Cox, Nick DuFloth and Robert Jordan Bailey

April 30-May 31; Preview April 30; Press Opening May 1

Performances Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.

It is Naperville, 2012. Anne works on a new project, T.C. is captaining the first shift as new manager and Candice and son Howard, back from Seattle, arrive at her favorite coffee spot: a Caribou. What follows is a day full of eccentricity, cups of coffee and affecting conversation creating a turning point that shows how community can add to your life. The New York Times says, "...everyone in this shop has a story, a loss, a regret, and Smart weaves their tales together adeptly." This funny and moving play is a heartwarming salute to the moment we discover a new definition of home.

Related free special events: Pre-show discussion with the director and designers Thursday, April 30, 6:45-7:15 p.m.; Post-show discussion with director, actors and crew Friday, May 8.

Tickets for Buffalo Theatre Ensemble's 2019-2020 season are currently available by subscription only. Subscribers save 20% off the regular ticket price of $42. To subscribe, call the MAC Box Office at 630.942.4000. Tickets for individual performances go on sale in person at the Box Office, Saturday July 20; online Sunday, July 21 at noon; and by phone on Tuesday, July 22 at noon. For more information, visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630.942.4000. All BTE 2019-2020 season performances contain adult themes and language.

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble members include Aly Amidei, Robert Jordan Bailey, BTE Associate Artistic Director Amelia Barrett, Bryan Burke, Robyn Coffin, Rebecca Cox, BTE Artistic Director Connie Canaday Howard, Lisa Dawn, Nick DuFloth, Jon Gantt, Christopher Kriz, Loretta Hauser, Laura Leonardo Ownby, Michael W. Moon, Kurt Naebig, Galen G. Ramsey, William "Sandy" Smillie, Kelli Walker and Norm Woodel.

The mission of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble is to provide a forum in which artists, scholars, writers, students and community members explore new ideas and provocative issues through the production of high-quality theater for the enjoyment of its audiences. Since 1986 BTE has staged more than 117 productions. For more information about BTE visit btechicago.com.

BTE thanks the DuPage Foundation for their generous support in the reinstatement and continued operation of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble. BTE also thanks the Norm Woodel Inspiration Fund for its assistance in the rebirth and further development of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You