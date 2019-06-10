Blank Theatre Company Announces Performers For 'The Next Page' Fundraiser

Blank Theatre Company announces the performers for their annual fundraiser "The Next Page".

Reuniting for the evening will be cast members from Blank's sold-out critically acclaimed 2018 production of Spring Awakening: Bryce Ancil, Haley Bolithon, Adam Ross Brody, Molly Coleman, Chase Heinemann, Cari Meixner, Kristina Plumb, Sam Shankman and Mike Weaver.

Joining them will be Blank company members Dustin Rothbart, Claire Latourette, Aaron Mann, Jeff Award Winners Amanda & Justin Horvath-Adair, Michelle Jasso, Jeff Nominees Ryan Armstrong, Stephanie Stockstill and guest artists Nick Arceo, Anastasia Arnold, Anna Blanchard, Deric Gochenauer, Carisa Gonzalez, Maddy Kelly, Maisie Rose, Hannah Mary Simpson, Amanda Vinson, Sophie Vitello and Jasmine Lacy Young.

The event is conceived by Dustin Rothbart. James Fleming will direct the evening's entertainment with music direction by Danny Kapinos. Aaron Kaplan, Justin Kono and Eric von Holst will join Mr. Kapinos in the band.

As previously announced, Blank will be hosting their annual fundraiser "The Next Page" on Monday, June 24th at Stage 773 at 7:30pm. The evening will consist of hors d'oeuvres, silent auction, drinks and musical entertainment featuring songs from the various musicals that were almost selected for the season as well as a preview of Blank's upcoming productions of The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Nine.

Tickets are on sale at www.blanktheatrecompany.org.





