Beverly Theatre Guild Chicago Announces Its Cast Of GREASE

This classic '50s-era musical celebrates its 50th anniversary of opening on Broadway this year.

Sep. 15, 2022  
The Beverly Theatre Guild has announced the cast for the opening show of its 60th season musical production, Grease. This classic '50s-era musical celebrates its 50th anniversary of opening on Broadway this year.

Grease began as a gritty play set in Chicago, with music that reflected the lives, language and tensions of Windy City teens in the 1950s. It opened in 1972 at the Eden Theatre in New York where it became one of the greatest successes in American theatre history. So, it is only fitting that Grease comes full circle to its Chicago community theatre roots with the Beverly Theatre Guild!

The same director-choreography team that made BTG's last show, Legally Blonde, a smashing success will now bring back their talents to our production of Grease, one of the most iconic shows in Broadway history. Lauren Katz returns as Director, along with the high energy choreography team of Nikki Dizon and Christina Pacini who will both serve as Co-Assistant Directors for this production. Rounding out the artistic staff, Ron Attreau makes his BTG debut as Music Director. The show is being produced by Wayne Wendell and Sheilah O'Grady.

Starring in the lead roles, the sweet and wholesome Sandy Dumbrowski will be played by Faith Bas (Franklin Park) and Burger Palace Boys Leader Danny Zuko will be played by Declan Durr (Westmont). The talented cast, comprised of actors from all over the Chicagoland area, includes: Marcus Boni (Chicago-Beverly), Camryn Caruso (Lemont), Adonis Claybourne (Alsip), Jabari Claybourne (Alsip), Henry Clifford (Oak Park), Rachel DeBoer (Crestwood), Hannah Gillespie (Chicago-Beverly), Sterlin Johnson (Forest Park), Ryan Alan Jones (Berwyn), Emily Killeen (Oak Lawn), Joe Lee (Chicago-Lincoln Park), Meg Massaro (Chicago-Beverly), Ian McCafferty (Burbank), Allison McReynolds (St. Charles), Sydney Milligan (Chicago-Beverly), Rose Murphy (Darien), Allie Pater (Chicago-Mt. Greenwood), Stephanie Reusz (Frankfort), Brendan Siddall (Rogers Park), Clare Takash (LaGrange), Ashley Veltman (Chicago-Buena Park), and Amanda Wilt (Chicago-Lakeview).


