Austin Pendleton, Jeff Perry & More to Star in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will conclude its 47th season with Harold Pinter’s celebrated masterwork No Man’s Land directed by Les Waters (In the Next Room..(or the vibrator play), Dana H., Middletown), playing July 13 – August 20, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Sunday, July 23 at 6 pm.

No Man’s Land will feature ensemble members Austin Pendleton (The Minutes – Broadway, My Cousin Vinny, Billions) and Jeff Perry (Alaska Daily,Scandal, August: Osage County) with Jon Hudson Odom (MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT, Somebody Somewhere, Lovecraft Country) and Samuel Roukin(Turn: Washington’s Spies, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2).

In the drawing room of his stately Hampstead mansion, the wealthy, aging Hirst hosts his newfound acquaintance, the enigmatic Spooner, for an evening of endless beer, scotch and vodka. The night winds on, the drinks keep pouring and the ground keeps shifting – until two sinister younger men arrive and interrupt the bacchanal. Steppenwolf returns to Harold Pinter’s modern masterpiece: a generational power struggle, a tug of war between expert wordsmiths, a maze of murky meaning. Or perhaps it's just two old English sots waxing nostalgic and waiting for the sun to rise. In No Man’s Land, you can never be certain, and nothing is as is seems.

The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Janice Pytel (Costume Design), Yi Zhao (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), Gigi Buffington (Company Voice and Text Coach), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Jaclynn Joslin (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, click here.

Harold Pinter (Playwright) was born in London in 1930. He lived with Antonia Fraser from 1975 until his death on Christmas Eve 2008. (They were married in 1980). After studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and the Central School of Speech and Drama, he worked as an actor under the stage name David Baron. Following his success as a playwright, he continued to act under his own name, on stage and screen. He last acted in 2006 when he appeared in Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape at the Royal Court Theatre, directed by Ian Rickson. He wrote twenty-nine plays including The Birthday Party, The Dumb Waiter, A Slight Ache, The Hothouse, The Caretaker, The Collection, The Lover, The Homecoming, Old Times, No Man’s Land, Betrayal, A Kind of Alaska,One for the Road, The New World Order, Moonlight and Ashes to Ashes. Sketches include The Black and White, Request Stop, That’s Your Trouble, Night,Precisely, Apart From That and the recently rediscovered, Umbrellas. He directed twenty-seven theatre productions, including James Joyce's Exiles, David Mamet's Oleanna, seven plays by Simon Gray (one of which was Butley in 1971, which he directed the film of three years later) and many of his own plays including his last, Celebration, paired with his first, The Room at The Almeida Theatre, London in the spring of 2000. He wrote twenty-one screenplays including The Pumpkin Eater, The Servant, The Go-Between, The French Lieutenant's Woman and Sleuth. In 2005, he received the Nobel Prize for Literature. Other awards include the Companion of Honour for services to Literature, the Legion D’Honneur, the European Theatre Prize the Laurence Olivier Award and the Moliere D'Honneur for lifetime achievement. In 1999, he was made a Companion of Literature by the Royal Society of Literature. Harold Pinter was awarded eighteen honorary degrees.

Les Waters (Director) is a multi Obie Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated director. Previous shows at Steppenwolf are The Designated Mourner by Wallace Shawn, The Memory of Water by Shelagh Stephenson and Middletown by Will Eno. He has directed on Broadway, Off Broadway and many theatres throughout the U.S. From 2003-11 he was Associate Artistic Director of Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and from 2012-18 he was the Artistic Director of Actors Theatre of Louisville. He is both the subject and co-author of The Theatre of Les Waters: More Like the Weather, edited by Scott T. Cummings, published by Routledge, 2022.

Jon Hudson Odom (Briggs) MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT, The Seagull, Describe the Night (Steppenwolf Theatre Company) Chicago: Witch (Writers Theatre); Toni Stone, A Christmas Carol (Goodman Theatre); On Clover Road (American Blues Theater) Regional: Ain’t No Mo’, An Octoroon, Botticelli in the Fire, Shipwreck (Woolly Mammoth Theatre); Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf (Denver Center for the Performing Arts); The Magic Play (Actors Theatre of Louisville); Angels in America (Round House Theatre & Olney Theatre Center) TV: Lovecraft Country (HBO), Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max), South Side(HBO Max), Chicago PD (NBC) Film: A Savage Nature, The Year Between, Crafted for Christmas. Five time nominee and recipient of the Helen Hayes Awards. Education: University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Represented by Paonessa Talent and Kaplan Mills Entertainment.

Austin Pendleton (Spooner) began working with Steppenwolf in 1979 when he directed the Ensemble in Say Goodnight, Gracie by Ralph Pape. After that he returned to direct Loose Ends by Michael Weller, Three Sisters and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Then he was cast opposite Laurie Metcalf in Educating Rita, directed by Jeff Perry, and on the first day of rehearsal he was asked to join the Ensemble officially. Since then, he has acted and directed at Steppenwolf frequently, and most recently acted on Broadway in the Steppenwolf-originated The Minutes by Tracy Letts, directed by Anna Shapiro. He has acted over the years in several Broadway shows (the first being the original production of Fiddler on the Roof, in which he was the first Motel, the Tailor), and many off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway shows. He has also directed in these venues, winning a Tony nomination for The Little Foxes (with Elizabeth Taylor) and an Obie Award for Three Sisters (with Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal). He's appeared in about 300 movies, and on TV in recurring roles in Oz and Homicide. He has written three plays: Orson's Shadow (which started at Steppenwolf, in the production, directed by David Cromer, that moved to off-Broadway and ran for a little under a year); Uncle Bob (the second production of the play, after its New York premiere); and Booth, which, after its New York premiere played at Writers' Theater in Glencoe. He was also commissioned by Writers' Theatre to write the libretto for A Minister's Wife, a musical adapted from Shaw's Candida, with music by Josh Schmidt and lyrics by Jan Tranen, which then moved to the Newhouse Theatre at Lincoln Center in New York. All these works are published and have been frequently produced around the country, and in the case of Orson's Shadow, in London, and in the case of Uncle Bob, in Paris, translated by Jean-Marie Besset.

Jeff Perry (Hirst) is a co-founder of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company, and has acted and directed in over 40 Steppenwolf productions. Regional: Seagull, Streamers, Time of Your Life, Anna Christie, A Steady Rain. International: The Grapes of Wrath, August: Osage County. Television: Nash Bridges, Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, $1, Dirty John, Inventing Anna, Alaska Daily. Upcoming: Co-Producer The Steppenwolf Theatre Documentary. “I owe my life in art to the guidance of every teacher, artist, student and storytelling colleague I’ve been blessed to share time and space with.”

Samuel Roukin (Foster) makes his Steppenwolf Theatre Company debut. Broadway: Cyrano de Bergerac (Roundabout). International: His Dark Materials, Henry IV 1&2, The Kitchen (National Theatre); Great Expectations (Royal Shakespeare Company); Hamlet (Old Vic); Seven Jewish Children (Royal Court); The Taming of the Shrew (Bristol Old Vic); The Lieutenant of Inishmore (Curve). Film: Happy-Go-Lucky, Bright Star, Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Solomon Kane, Equity, A Call to Spy, All Souls, Canvas. Television: Turn: Washington’s Spies, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Counterpart, Pantheon, The Librarians,Salem, The Magicians, The Hollow Crown, Appropriate Adult. Video Game: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Education: Bristol Old Vic, University of Hull.

Assistive listening devices and large-print programs are available for every performance and all our spaces are equipped with an induction hearing loop. Our building features wheelchair accessible seating and restrooms, push-button entrances, a courtesy wheelchair and all-gender restrooms, with accessible counter and table spaces at our bars.

As the Chicago theatre community continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, Steppenwolf Theatre remains committed to the safety of its patrons and staff.

No Man's Land is supported in part by Northern Trust.

