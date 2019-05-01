Aurora's RiverEdge Park Welcomes Shakespeare In The Parks THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

Chicago Shakespeare Theater, the City of Chicago, Chicago Park District, Boeing and BMO Harris announced today the annual citywide summer tradition, Chicago Shakespeare in the Parks.

In addition to 24 performances at 18 city parks, Chicago Shakespeare in the Parks will also bring this summer's touring production, The Comedy of Errors, to one suburban venue, Thomas J. Weisner RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway Ave. in Aurora.

Make haste to downtown Aurora on Saturday, August 3, when a specially equipped truck will roll into RiverEdge Park, a stage will unfold and a company of professional actors will share a 75-minute production of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors with Aurora-area families and neighbors.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The performance starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free thanks to the generous support of the Dunham Fund. For information, visit RiverEdgeAurora.com or call (630) 896-6666.

Chicago Shakespeare in the Parks is a terrific outreach program, bringing the magic of live theater to the public in their own backyard, said Tim Rater, President and CEO, RiverEdge Park. We are thrilled that RiverEdge Park is the tour's exclusive suburban stop. We hope west suburban residents take advantage of this opportunity to see an amazing production from the acclaimed Chicago Shakespeare Theater, for free, right here in downtown Aurora.

Shakespeare's riotous play The Comedy of Errors is adapted and directed by Jeff Award-winning director and choreographer David H. Bell. The story unfolds when Antipholus and his lifelong servant Dromio find themselves in Ephesus as they search the world over for a twin, lost in infancy. Everywhere they go in this foreign land, complete strangers insist that they're best of friends. Is everyone here quite mad? Mistaken identities abound, as one bewildering day in Ephesus makes for hilarious complications and a bewitching theatrical experience.





