Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AstonRep Theatre Company to Conclude 15th Anniversary Season with THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE This Spring

A quirky, comic drama about communication â€“ its potential and its limits â€“ this romantic parable for our times features a linguist at a loss for words.

Jan. 19, 2023 Â 
AstonRep Theatre Company to Conclude 15th Anniversary Season with THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE This Spring

AstonRep Theatre Company will conclude its 15th and final season with The Language Archive, Julia Cho's insightful play about language and love, directed by Ensemble Member Dana Anderson*, playing April 28 - May 28, 2023 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theatre, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. in Chicago. Casting will be announced shortly. Tickets go on sale Monday, February 20, 2023 at www.astonrep.com or by calling (773) 828-9129. The press opening is Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 pm.

A quirky, comic drama about communication - its potential and its limits - this romantic parable for our times features a linguist at a loss for words, especially the vocabulary of the heart. Balanced delightfully between affection and adversity, it is the whimsical, life-affirming chronicle of a brilliant scientist who fights to preserve the dying languages of far-flung cultures, only to neglect the promise and passion of his own. Winner of the 2010 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for Playwrighting.

Comments Director Dana Anderson, "As AstonRep's last production, this play is a special send-off about connecting with others on a level that goes beyond just words. It is my hope that the themes of this show amplify and reflect the legacy of our company, built on lasting friendships and the desire to express our truest selves."

The production team includes Jeremiah Barr* (Scenic and Props Designer Technical Director), AndrÃ©s Mota (Costume Designer), Becca Venable (Lighting Designer), Robert Tobin* (Sound Designer, Producer), Bethany Hart (Dialect/Vocal Coach), Derek Bertelsen* (Producer), Samantha Barr* (Production Manager), Anna Vu (Production Stage Manager) and Miguel Salgado, Jr. (Assistant Production Manager, Stage Manager)

COVID safety: While in the theater, masks are highly recommended and encouraged, but not required. Disposable masks will be available to patrons who request one. If you are immunocompromised or at higher risk, please consider wearing a mask at indoor public settings where vaccination status is unknown.

*Denotes AstonRep Company Members.




Tickets On Sale Now for PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago Photo
Tickets On Sale Now for PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago
Tickets are now on sale for the Chicago premiere ofÂ Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical. See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets!
About Face Theatre Announces Green Room Collective Members Photo
About Face Theatre Announces Green Room Collective Members
About Face Theatre announces theatre artists Theo Wampusyc and Pen Wilder as the 2023 members of its Green Room Collective, a program for early career LGBTQ+ arts leaders.
Casting Announced for Hell In A Handbags I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Photo
Casting Announced for Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER
Hell in a Handbag Productions will continue its 21st season with the Chicago premiere ofÂ I Promised Myself to Live Faster, an intergalactic queer extravaganza featuring closeted extraterrestrials, high stakes pursuits and nuns from outer space, created and conceived byÂ Pig Iron Theatre Company, with text by Greg Moss and Pig Iron and directed byÂ JD Caudill*. I Promised Myself to Live Faster will play March 23 â€“ April 16, 2023 at The Chopin Upstairs Theatre.
CABARET, CATS, LES MIZ & More Lead Chicagos January Top Picks Photo
CABARET, CATS, LES MIZ & More Lead Chicago's January Top Picks
Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. January's top picks include Cabaret, Les Miserables, Cats and more!

More Hot Stories For You


Tickets On Sale Now for PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in ChicagoTickets On Sale Now for PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago
January 19, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for the Chicago premiere ofÂ Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical. See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets!
About Face Theatre Announces Green Room Collective MembersAbout Face Theatre Announces Green Room Collective Members
January 18, 2023

About Face Theatre announces theatre artists Theo Wampusyc and Pen Wilder as the 2023 members of its Green Room Collective, a program for early career LGBTQ+ arts leaders.
Casting Announced for Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTERCasting Announced for Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER
January 18, 2023

Hell in a Handbag Productions will continue its 21st season with the Chicago premiere ofÂ I Promised Myself to Live Faster, an intergalactic queer extravaganza featuring closeted extraterrestrials, high stakes pursuits and nuns from outer space, created and conceived byÂ Pig Iron Theatre Company, with text by Greg Moss and Pig Iron and directed byÂ JD Caudill*. I Promised Myself to Live Faster will play March 23 â€“ April 16, 2023 at The Chopin Upstairs Theatre.
Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Their Spring Production of THE THREEPENNY OPERATheo Ubique Cabaret Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Their Spring Production of THE THREEPENNY OPERA
January 18, 2023

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of The Threepenny Opera playing at Theo's Howard Street Theatre March 10 through April 30, 2023.
The Den Presents GET ON YOUR KNEES Next MonthThe Den Presents GET ON YOUR KNEES Next Month
January 18, 2023

The Den Theatre will welcome back Jacqueline Novak:Â GetÂ onÂ YourÂ Knees, the most high-brow show about blow jobs you'll ever see! Novak's critically acclaimed, Off-Broadway hit will play two performances February 1 & 2, 2023 at 7 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.
share