Arts Judaica Will Stage SURVIVORS

Arts Judaica, the live theater/music/education organization that was launched in 2024 with the Chicago premiere of the stage drama THE BERLIN DIARIES, has announced it will stage Wendy Kout’s play SURVIVORS as its next production.

The play, which was commissioned in 2017 by Center Stage Theatre in Rochester, NY and has been performed throughout the United States and Canada, is a play about young people and how they survived the Holocaust. Based on real people, the show examines hatred and prejudice of all types. Suitable for grades eight through twelve, college and adult audiences, this play is both a warning and a wake-up call for the present and the future.

The touring production will be especially appropriate for schools, synagogues, churches, and community groups. Parties interested in booking for their organization can contact Elayne LeTraunik at artsjudaica@gmail.com.

Arts Judaica’s production of THE BERLIN DIARIES, which was Jeff recommended and enjoyed sold out houses as well as rave reviews, was performed at the Open Space Arts theatre this past December and January. Arts Judaica is planning to stage further multi-week sit-down productions of other plays as an itinerant theatre company later in 2025.

