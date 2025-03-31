Arts Judaica Announces Showcase Performance Of Youth-Oriented Holocaust Drama SURVIVORS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arts Judaica, the live theater/music/education organization that was launched in 2024 with the Chicago premiere of the stage drama THE BERLIN DIARIES, has announced four showcase performances of Wendy Kout’s play SURVIVORS.

The play, which was commissioned in 2017 by Center Stage Theatre in Rochester, NY and has been performed throughout the United States and Canada, is a play about young people and how they survived the Holocaust. Based on real people, the show examines hatred and prejudice of all types. Suitable for grades eight through twelve, college and adult audiences, this play is both a warning and a wake-up call for the present and the future. The Arts Judaica production of SURVIVORS is being offered as a touring production and will be especially appropriate for schools, synagogues, churches, and community groups.

Arts Judaica Artistic Director Elayne LeTraunik will direct. Her cast will include Rachel Fox, Nathan Kabara (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane, NEWSIES and HAIRSPRAY at Skylight Music Theatre in Milwaukee), Zach Kunde (MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL at City Lit, THE 25TH ANNUAL SPELLING BEE with Music Theater Works), Lila Rutishauser, Jacob Simon (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Drury Lane and National Tour), and Shaina Summerville (ANNIE at Citadel Theatre, THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY with BrightSide Theatre).

Performances will be Thursday, April 17 through Saturday, April 19 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, April 20 at 3 pm, at City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr on the second floor of the historic Edgewater Presbyterian Church. Tickets are $20.00 and may be purchased at https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/survivors.

ABOUT ARTS JUDAICA

Arts Judaica is dedicated exclusively to showcasing Jewish arts, culture, and history. As the only organization of its kind in the Chicago are, Arts Judaica serves as a vital platform for preserving and celebrating Jewish heritage through compelling performances, educational programs, and community outreach initiatives.

Our mission is to illuminate the richness of Jewish traditions and history, with a particular focus on educating audiences about pivotal events such as the Holocaust. Through thought-provoking productions, dynamic workshops, and meaningful collaborations, we aim to foster understanding, promote cultural dialogue, and inspire reflection among diverse audiences.

Arts Judaica, a tax exempt, 501c3 entity, is a unique and vibrant live theater/music/education organization based in Chicago, dedicated exclusively to showcasing Jewish arts, culture, and history. As the only organization of its kind in the city, Arts Judaica serves as a vital platform for preserving and celebrating Jewish heritage through compelling performances, educational programs, and community outreach initiatives. You can also see more about our work at https://www.artsjudaica.com.

Comments