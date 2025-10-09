American Blues to Host Halloween Boo Bash to Benefit Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Blues Theater will present Halloween Boo Bash, its annual costumed fundraiser benefiting artists’ wages during Season 40. This all-ages celebration features live performances and ghost stories, trick or treating in the theater, contests, seasonal bites and brews, and more. Halloween Boo Bash will be held on Sunday, October 26, 2025, 4:00pm-7:00pm at the company’s home.

The Halloween Boo Bash schedule is as follows:

4:00pm-5:00pm

Pumpkin Carving & Painting, Costume Parade, Games, & Prizes

Guests must provide their own pumpkins. ABT will have tables, some tools, and paint! You may bring your pumpkin already decorated to enter the contest. Prizes will be awarded for all ages. Costumes are optional. If you do wear a costume, you will automatically be entered for prizes.

5:00pm-5:30pm

Trick or Treating in the theater, Seasonal Bites, Bevs & Brews

Trick or Treat inside American Blues Theater’s new home! Guests will also enjoy seasonal bites of sweet, salty, and savory snacks and specialty witches brew and drinks for all age and thirsts.

5:30pm-7:00pm

Karaoke Performances & Campfire Stories by incredible artists

ABT Ensemble and Artistic Affiliates perform karaoke and campfire stories with spine-chilling flair. Some karaoke spots are available for members of the public. Email SarajaneJ@AmericanBluesTheater.com to request a slot. Space is limited and subject to availability.

There will be no reserved parking for this even as many of the activities and games will take place in the lot. There is free street parking on Lincoln and neighborhood streets.