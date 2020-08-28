American Blues Theater Celebrates 35 Years With Annual Blue Bash Benefit

The benefit will take place on September 4th at 7:00 pm.

American Blues Theater, under the continued leadership of Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, has announced the 2021 Blue Bash, a fundraiser celebrating 35 Years Strong. The live, interactive, one-night-only celebration with live performances by Ensemble and Artistic Affiliates will be held online on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 7:00pm.

The evening will feature live performances by Ensemble and Artistic Affiliates Dawn Bach, Matthew Brumlow, Manny Buckley, Dara Cameron, Dennis Cockrum, Ian Paul Custer, Philip Earl Johnson, Steve Key, Ed Kross, Warren Levon, Michael Mahler, Camille Robinson, Editha Rosario, Zachary Stevenson, Denzel Tsopnang and Wandachristine, and more. For a featured performance of the evening, Founding Ensemble member Rick Cleveland (The West Wing, Six Feet Under, Mad Men), returns to American Blues after his recent play, Five Presidents, with an original monologue he wrote for Ensemble member Dennis Cockrum (Shameless).

Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside comments, "At American Blues, we miss so much of the experience of live theater, including its ephemeral quality and social nature. This entirely live event is meant to be an interactive, one-time-only experience as we gather online to celebrate 35 years of artistry and community at American Blues Theater. Ensemble and Artistic Affiliates will perform throughout the evening with some special surprises in store."

The suggested donation for the event is $100, which includes a special gift. Limited tickets are available at AmericanBluesTheater.com, 773-654-3103 ext. 1. The recommended attire is comfortable with a pop of blue.



Winner of the American Theatre Wing's prestigious National Theatre Company Award, American Blues Theater is a premier arts organization with an intimate environment that patrons, artists, and all Chicagoans call home. American Blues Theater explores the American identity through the plays it produces and communities it serves.

The diverse and multi-generational artists have established the second-oldest professional Equity Ensemble theater in Chicago. The 31-member Ensemble has 600+ combined years of collaboration on stage. As of 2020, the theater and artists received 217 Joseph Jefferson Awards and nominations that celebrate excellence in Chicago theater and 40 Black Theatre Alliance Awards. The artists are honored with Pulitzer Prize nominations, Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Emmy Awards and numerous other accolades.

