AYODELE DRUM AND DANCE to Celebrate West African Culture at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Enjoy an energizing West African cultural experience with Ayodele Drum and Dance, at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre June 16, 2022. Ayodele Drum and Dance presents an energizing West African cultural experience. Let the live drumming, song, and dance feed your soul and move your body!



COVID Protocols: Metropolis COVID protocols continue to evolve as federal and state mandates relax and conditions improve. For current information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website. Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.



Ayodele Drum and Dance will be held Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are Free - RSVP Required, and can be reserved online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday, 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.



Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.



