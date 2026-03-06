Tickets Available For STATIC-HEAD at Impostors Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After receiving six Jeff Award Nominations in 2025, The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) will return this April with the world premiere of Static-Head – a sci-fi thriller written by Ryan Stevens (The Last Living Gun) and directed by ITC Artistic Director Stefan Roseen. Static-Head is a cautionary tale about the internet, AI, and the people it uses. Static-Head runs from April 17 to May 2, 2026 at ITC's resident home The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622.

Sensor-E is the hit new social media app, able to simulate real-life sensations so you can touch, taste, and smell everything you see on your screen. At the prestigious Osman-Haskill University of Technology, where the app was first created, strange things are happening on Sensor-E: Aimee, mourning the loss of her twin sister, uncovers a string of disappearances targeting her classmates. Blair, a fame-hungry would-be influencer, is enlisted into a vast conspiracy concerning school leadership. Paige, relegated to her dorm room due to a health issue that keeps her isolated, is haunted by a strange digital ghost that might hold the key to understanding her condition.

As they struggle to navigate these mysteries, the three students’ paths cross. Soon enough, their use of Sensor-E threatens to permanently blur the line between reality and simulation. The school they attend is not what it once seemed, and the world they know becomes weirder and more dangerous than they could ever imagine. When we can approximate reality, how do we distinguish the real thing?

A sci-fi thriller about the internet and the people it uses, Static-Head renders a cautionary tale against the existent rise of AI and virtual realities.



The cast of Static-Head features ITC ensemble members Jaclyn Jensen as Dr. Priscilla Osman, Courtney Marie as Dr. Eliza Babbage, and Keaton Stewart as .EXE, with Eliana Deckner-Glick as Aimee,Kati Yau as Paige, Bryce Lederer as Blair, William Delforge as Ben, Cayla L. Jones as Dorothy,and Lexy Hope Weixel as //BAD-GATEWAY//.