MAC to Feature Lakeside Pavilion Concerts in Summer 2026 Lineup

McAninch Arts Center has announced the return of the Lakeside Pavilion Free Outdoor Summer Series. Now on Wednesdays and Thursdays, the 2026 concert series runs July 8-Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Serving as both a celebratory finale to the Lakeside Series and an exciting prelude to its 40th anniversary season, the MAC hosts a free one-day 40th Anniversary Festival Sunday, Aug. 23 headlined by Sixteen Candles.

The Lakeside Series opens with the 30-member Chicago Brass Band (Wednesday, July 8) and is followed by a special pops concert by New Philharmonic, the professional symphony orchestra in residence at the MAC, under the baton of Maestro Kirk Muspratt (Thursday, July 9). The series continues with Electric Avenue – The 80s MTV Experience, a must-see tribute band performing the works of the MTV era (Thursday, July 16); an evening of Broadway and pop favorites by The Barricade Boys (Thursday, July 23); and a showcase of R&B and the fresh hits of today by Uptown Soul (Thursday, July 30). A dazzling tribute to the women of country music featuring iconic country hits performed by the Rhinestone Cowgirls, (Thursday, Aug. 6) completes the series.

The Lakeside Series also includes two WDCB LIVE jazz concerts: C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band performing a program of high-energy Louisiana Zydeco & Blues (Wednesday, July 15); and an unforgettable night of world-class jazz and masterful improvisation follows with legendary saxophonists Eric Alexander & Vincent Herring (Wednesday, July 22).

Capping off the series will be the MAC’s 40th Anniversary Festival noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. Chicago’s 1980s dance party band Sixteen Candles will headline the daylong celebration featuring art, food, face painting, mural painting, food trucks, and more. Additional programming will be announced at a later date.

All Lakeside Pavilion concerts and the 40th Anniversary Festival are free. This summer, the MAC is changing some of the policies in response to audience requests – those picnicking will have a designated area, and the main central lawn will be reserved for seating only, to help accommodate a maximum number of guests. Audiences are encouraged to bring a donation of a nonperishable food item to benefit the Glen House Food Pantry and College of DuPage Student Fuel Pantry. All concerts are scheduled to take place outdoors. In the case of excessive heat or inclement weather, concerts will be moved indoors to the Belushi Performance Hall. To enhance the concert experience for all attendees, large blankets, coolers, tables, grills, umbrellas, wagons, picnic baskets and outside alcohol are not allowed in the main lawn seating area. Concessions will be available for purchase. The Pavilion will open 90 minutes before the event start time. Reserving space and holding areas is not allowed.