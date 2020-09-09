A&A Ballet Announces Auditions for THE ART DECO NUTCRACKER

Auditions will take place September 12th.

A&A BALLET (A&A), under the artistic direction of Alexei Kremnev and Anna Reznik, has announced that it will host auditions for its fourth annual performance of "The Art Deco Nutcracker" September 12 at A&A Ballet's new state-of-the-art studios in the South Loop (731 S Plymouth Court). As the company celebrates its fifth anniversary season, "The Art Deco Nutcracker" will take place December 5th and 6th at Chicago's Studebaker Theater (410 S Michigan Ave.). Whether the performance is held with an in-person audience or recorded on the stage will be decided at a future date in accordance with the City of Chicago's COVID-19 safety measures and guidelines.

The company, which recently hosted a very successful summer intensive training program during which social distancing and health protocols were strictly enforced, will determine final performance plans at a future date based on guidelines from the State of Illinois, City of Chicago and the Centers for Disease Control. Options include a taped, virtual performance, with dancers performing socially distanced choreography; an in-person performance, with strictly limited audience capacity, of an abridged staging; or a full-scale production, if it can be staged safely.

"Like many companies around the country, we are investigating safe ways to stage this holiday classic during the pandemic," said Kremnev. "We had a very successful summer intensive program, where dancers were able to train in a socially distanced manner, with no confirmed cases of COVID-19. Over the summer, our classes were even observed by City of Chicago inspectors who were very impressed with our diligent observance of safety protocols. We are confident we can rehearse and stage a modified version of 'The Art Deco Nutcracker' safely, although whether it will be taped or performed in-person remains to be determined."

A&A Ballet will hold the live or broadcast its taped performance December 5th and 6th at Chicago's Studebaker Theatre at 410 S. Michigan Ave. In accordance with the City of Chicago's phase four reopening plan, face masks, temperature checks and observance of social distancing measures in the studio, backstage, on-stage and in the audience, will be required of all performers and audience and staff members. Any person who do not follow these guidelines will be asked to leave.

Set in 1920s America, Kremnev's "The Art Deco Nutcracker," featuring Tchaikovsky's beloved score, is a fresh, yet traditional take on the beloved holiday favorite with a sumptuous costume and set design inspired by the unique sophistication of the Art Deco era.

Dancers ages 4-24 can pre-register to audition on September 12 now and options for in-person and virtual auditions are available. The audition will include some basic dance movement and a combination to be performed in character. No preparation of audition material is necessary. Dancers will be notified via email within the week after the audition if they have been cast. A production fee will be required for dancers performing "The Art Deco Nutcracker" and varies depending on role. Rehearsals begin in September and will take place primarily on Saturdays at the A&A Ballet studio. The same COVID-19 precautions must be taken by all performers and visitors at the audition. Performers who do not follow these rules will be denied an audition and will also be asked to leave. Some roles, which require partnering, will be cast with dancers who live together.

"The Art Deco Nutcracker" is Kremnev's eighth full-length ballet. His work has been presented at the world-renowned Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Lincoln Center in New York, and the Opernhaus Zurich in Switzerland, among other prestigious venues across the globe. The Huffington Post describes his choreography as "encompassing the best and brilliance of what movement can be while breaking boundaries of what we know."

Alexei Kremnev is the co-founder of A&A Ballet, formerly the founding Artistic Director of The Joffrey Academy of Dance and the Joffrey Studio Company (2009-2016) dedicated to developing young talent. He began his career in Moscow at the world-famous Bolshoi Ballet Academy (Degree of Ballet Artist), the Russian Academy of Theatrical Art (GITIS), and the Moscow State Academy of Choreography (Degree in Pedagogy and Choreography). Either as a principal artist, choreographer or teacher, he has worked internationally with the Moscow Festival Ballet (Russian National Ballet), England's Northern Ballet Theatre, Joffrey Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet, BalletMet, Tulsa Ballet Theatre, Bolshoi, Russian and European Stars of the Ballet. Kremnev received superlative reviews.

He received the Outstanding Choreographer Award at Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) in 2006, 2007, 2009, and the Outstanding Teacher Award in 2017 and 2018. Additionally, he is the Laureate of the Leonide Massine Award, the Nureyev International, and Lifar International Ballet Competition. Kremnev's choreography has been presented at the legendary Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow in 2004-2006, Lincoln Center in New York in 2015, and the Opernhaus Zurich in 2016 and 2017. In 2001, Kremnev was recognized as one of the Most Influential People in the Arts in Cincinnati and was elected to the Advisory Board on Eastern Europe for Illinois under Senator Mark Kirk in 2011.

In 2013, Kremnev received the Achievement Award in Culture from the Chicago Sister Cities International (CSCI), and the Business Leaders Award from the American Councils for International Education and Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at the United States Department of State in 2017. Kremnev's artistic vision was also essential in the creation and success of the Gala of the International Ballet Stars in Cincinnati, Children's Ballet Theatre Series, and Winning Works: Choreographers of Color at the Joffrey Ballet.

Anna Reznik is the co-founder of A&A Ballet and former Founding Artistic Director of the Joffrey Academy and the Joffrey Studio Company (2009-2016) and has been praised for her extraordinary ability to work with today's young dancers. She began her career in Moscow at the world-famous Bolshoi Ballet Academy (Degree of Ballet Artist) and the Bolshoi Institute of Choreography (Degree in Pedagogy). Reznik toured throughout the world as a Principal Artist with the Moscow Festival Ballet (later the Russian National Ballet), England's Northern Ballet Theatre, Cincinnati Ballet, BalletMet, Tulsa Ballet Theatre, and in galas with the Bolshoi, Russian, and European Stars of the Ballet. Ms. Reznik has won numerous awards, including a Special Diaghilev Prize, Silver Medal at the 1996 Lifar International Ballet Competition, as well as the top prize at the 1996 Nureyev International Ballet Competition and the 1996 Maya International Ballet Competition.

In 2002, Ms. Reznik was recognized as one of the most influential people in the Arts in Cincinnati. Her thorough knowledge of the most current teaching methods and styles has produced many dancers who have been accepted into some of the most prestigious companies and elite dance institutions worldwide, including American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Staatsoper Berlin, Dresden Semperoper, Norwegian National Ballet, Nederlands Dans Theater, Polish National Ballet, Estonian National Ballet, New Zealand Royal Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, Alberta Ballet, Les Grands Ballet Canadiens, Cincinnati Ballet, Ballet Met, Kansas City Ballet, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Sarasota Ballet, Ballet San Jose, Tulsa Ballet, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Dortmund Ballet, Complexions, Royal Ballet School, USC Kaufmann School of Dance and many others.

A&A BALLET is one of the fastest growing performing arts and educational organizations in Chicago and has quickly gained an impressive national and international reputation. A&A BALLET is devoted to training in strong, versatile dance technique, as well as the development of personality, independence and artistry. Led by internationally acclaimed artists and former Founding Artistic Directors of the Joffrey Academy and Joffrey Studio Company, Anna Reznik and Alexei Kremnev, A&A offers a wide variety of classes, professional performance opportunities, international tours, private instruction, choreography and training for dancers ranging from age 3 to adult. To date, A&A students have secured more than 100 full scholarships and dozen apprentice and studio company positions with powerhouses including American Ballet Theater, Houston Ballet, Princess Grace Academy of Monaco, Bolshoi Ballet, Colorado Ballet, BalletMet and Sarasota Ballet. Currently based in Chicago's historic Fine Arts Building on Michigan Ave.

Based in their new state-of-the-art in Printers Row, A&A is committed to ensuring the safety of all its students, performers, staff, and visitors amidst the global pandemic. A&A staff strictly enforce social distancing guidelines, facial coverings are to be worn at all times when inside the building, and students and staff alike are encouraged to stay at home if they feel any COVID-19 symptoms.

For more information visit aacenterfordance.org or call 312.545.2142.

