A Remembrance Of Chicago Performer Cat Dean Announced November 11

Please join us on the evening of Monday, November 11 at the Apollo Theater for "Celebrating Cat," a remembrance of Chicago performer Cat Dean, who died of cancer on September 21, 2019.

Catherine Patricia Dean, who went by "Cat," grew up in a Foreign Service family in Washington, DC, across the Middle East, and in North Africa. After graduating from Carleton College with a BA in Women's Studies, she made her home in Chicago, where she worked for several non-profit organizations, including the Chicago Community Loan Fund and the YWCA Evanston/North Shore. Cat was also active in politics, working with Northside Democracy for America and several political campaigns of candidates for local and state office.

Cat's love of performing infused her spirit through her final days. For 25 years, Cat worked with many theater companies including Chicago Dramatists, Chicago Kids Company, and Stage Left Theatre, where she became an Emeritus Ensemble Member. She also appeared in productions by Infamous Commonwealth Theatre, Circle Theater, Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre, Griffin Theatre and 16th Street Theater. Though cancer eventually affected Cat's mobility, she performed with Small Fish Radio Theatre and in the web series "The Haven." She also participated in play development, reading for numerous playwriting workshops.

Cat was also an aerial dancer and acro-aerial instructor with AMEBA Dance Company (now Aerial Dance Chicago). She was a stilts performer and performed at Millennium Park and countless other locations around Chicago.

Cat loved children, dogs, crosswords and other puzzles, and reading out loud with her family. She is pre-deceased by her mother, Michael Ann Dean, and her beloved dog Barclay, and is survived by her father and brother, Dale and Phil Dean, and stepmother, Jean Karle Dean.

"Celebrating Cat" will take place at the Apollo Theater, 2540 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, on Monday, November 11. Doors open at 7 and the program starts at 7:30, with a reception to follow in the lobby.

For more information and for guests to RSVP to attend, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-cat-tickets-79083176911





