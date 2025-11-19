A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Runs At Cadillac Palace Theatre Through November 30

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL has returned by popular demand to Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre, where it is running through November 30.

The musical, created in collaboration with Neil Diamond, follows the artist’s rise from Brooklyn to major international success, featuring a catalogue that includes “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline,” and tracing key moments from his five-decade career. “Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” Diamond said of the production’s national tour, adding, “I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

Nick Fradiani continues in the role of Neil Diamond – Then, joined by Robert Westenberg as Neil Diamond – Now, Hannah Jewel Kohn as Marcia Murphey, Lisa Reneé Pitts as Doctor, Michael Accardo as Bert Berns and Kieve Diamond, Gene Weygandt as Fred Weintraub and Tommy O’Rourke, Heidi Kettenring as Ellie Greenwich and Rose Diamond, and Tiffany Tatreau as Jaye Posner. Joe Caskey serves as the standby for Neil-Then, with an ensemble that includes Tom Bottelsen, Cooper Clack, Chris Marsh Clark, Denver Dizon, Deirdre Dunkin, Rene Mirai Guyon, Ginger Hurley, Jer, Spencer Donavan Jones, Zoë Maloney, Ellen McGihon, Thabitha Moruthane, Sami Murphy, Ramsey Pack, Jeilani Rhone-Collins, Alec Michael Ryan, Vanessa Aurora Sierra and J'Kobe Wallace. “The biographical drama is a heartwarming celebration of Mr. Diamond’s uplifting music and inspirational life,” wrote The Washington Times.

The production is directed by Michael Mayer, choreographed by Steven Hoggett, and written by Anthony McCarten, with scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Jessica Paz, and hair and wig design by Luc Verschueren. Music supervision and arrangements are by Sonny Paladino, with incidental and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Paladino and Usifer. The national tour is led by director Austin Regan, choreographer Yasmine Lee, and music director James Olmstead, with stage management by Richard A. Leigh, Rachel Heine, and Benji Kern, and company management by Erik Birkeland and Brad Siebeking.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Performances run through November 30 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. Individual tickets range from $49 to $190 when purchased at the box office, with additional fees applying online. A digital lottery and in-person rush program are available, and group reservations may be arranged through Broadway In Chicago Group Sales.