A 15-Year Anniversary Cabaret & Holiday Mini-Market to Benefit Natural Talent Productions And UNICEF

Natural Talent Productions will present its milestone event, A 15-Year Cabaret Celebration, taking place Monday, December 1, 2025, at the historic Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois.

For 15 years, NTP has brought professional-quality community theatre to the Chicagoland area, telling powerful stories and fostering a vibrant arts community. This one-night event honors NTP's history, its artists, and the audiences who have supported its journey since 2010.

The celebration features live performances from past MainStage productions, performed by returning cast members and exciting new voices. Music Director and NTP board member Rex Meyer has created eight original medleys inspired by NTP's most iconic shows, paired with video and photo memories from the past decade and a half. Producer, Director, and NTP owner Jacqueline Schultz-Warner has curated the evening's program and artistic vision, ensuring the cabaret reflects the company's growth, creativity, and community spirit over the past 15 years.

Before the show begins, guests are invited to enjoy a festive Holiday Mini-Market from 6:00-7:00 p.m. in the Arcada Theatre lobby. The market will feature local artisans, makers, and small businesses offering handcrafted gifts, holiday treats, and unique seasonal items, providing attendees the perfect opportunity to shop small while supporting the arts. The mini-market is open to all ticket holders and adds a warm, community-focused start to the evening's celebration.

A portion of the evening's proceeds will be donated to UNICEF to support mothers and children around the world, with remaining proceeds funding future NTP productions.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Venue: Arcada Theatre

Address: 105 E Main St., St. Charles, IL 60174

Schedule:

6:00-7:00 PM - Holiday Shopping & Live Lobby Music

Local artists and small businesses will offer holiday gifts for purchase. Live music begins in the lobby at 6 PM.

6:00 PM - Doors to Venue Open

7:00-8:45 PM - Cabaret Performance

(Please note: Some segments of the performance will include flashing lights.)

Food, alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase.

Raffle tickets and 50/50 drawing tickets available throughout the evening.

Surprise Announcement

NTP will reveal its 2026 MainStage production during the final moments of the show!