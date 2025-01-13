Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Erin Leigh Knowles - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Sims McLoughlin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre



Best Dance Production

ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jessica Forwerck - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company



Best Direction Of A Play

Autumn Bolton - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre



Best Ensemble

SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emily Stanton - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Blake Moran - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company



Best Musical

ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company



Best New Play Or Musical

ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse



Best Performer In A Musical

Al Dollar - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company



Best Performer In A Play

Sabrina Rock - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre



Best Play

ROMEO & JULIET - Belmont Abbey College



Best Production of an Opera

MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Belk



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Strzepek - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Blake Upchurch - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Melody Munitz - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ethan McEntire - ROMEO & JULIET - Belmont Abbey College



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia



Favorite Local Theatre

Mountain Theatre Company



