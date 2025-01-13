Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Erin Leigh Knowles - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Sims McLoughlin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre
Best Dance Production
ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Jessica Forwerck - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Autumn Bolton - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre
Best Ensemble
SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily Stanton - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Blake Moran - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company
Best Musical
ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company
Best New Play Or Musical
ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Al Dollar - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Play
Sabrina Rock - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre
Best Play
ROMEO & JULIET - Belmont Abbey College
Best Production of an Opera
MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Belk
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andrew Strzepek - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Blake Upchurch - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Melody Munitz - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Ethan McEntire - ROMEO & JULIET - Belmont Abbey College
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia
Favorite Local Theatre
Mountain Theatre Company
Videos