Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 13, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Erin Leigh Knowles - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Sims McLoughlin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre

Best Dance Production
ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company

Best Direction Of A Musical
Jessica Forwerck - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company

Best Direction Of A Play
Autumn Bolton - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre

Best Ensemble
SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily Stanton - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Blake Moran - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company

Best Musical
ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company

Best New Play Or Musical
ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical
Al Dollar - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play
Sabrina Rock - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre

Best Play
ROMEO & JULIET - Belmont Abbey College

Best Production of an Opera
MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Belk

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andrew Strzepek - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Blake Upchurch - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Melody Munitz - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Ethan McEntire - ROMEO & JULIET - Belmont Abbey College

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia

Favorite Local Theatre
Mountain Theatre Company
 



