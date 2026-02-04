THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW To Resume This Weekend at ImaginOn

🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Join Children's Theatre of Charlotte for “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show,” running until Feb 15 at the McColl Family Theatre at ImaginOn.

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” has been dazzling audiences around the globe for over 10 years, faithfully bringing Eric Carle's timeless classics to the stage.

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, the critically acclaimed show features a menagerie of over 75 magical, larger-than-life puppets, including the star of the show — “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

Alongside The Very Hungry Caterpillar, the show features three additional Eric Carle stories. Audiences will meet the colorful characters of ”Brown Bear, Brown Bear,” travel the world with “10 Little Rubber Ducks,” and search the night with “The Very Lonely Firefly.” These beloved tales are brought to life by a talented cast of storytellers, sweeping original music, and stunning puppetry that is faithful to the Carle's iconic artwork.