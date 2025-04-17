THE ODYSSEY EXPERIENCE To Be Presented At Children's Theatre of Charlotte

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Audiences are invited to step into a story of epic proportions with “The Odyssey Experience.” After touring across the Southeast, Children's Theatre of Charlotte's Resident Touring Company returns home to present a bold retelling of Homer's “The Odyssey”—where the audience plays a starring role.

Directed by Chris Parks, four actors—Jamaas Britton, Kayla Ferguson, Anna Goldstein, and Rollins Mosley—guide the audience through Odysseus's daring journey. Along the way, guests will have the chance to become royals, merfolk, and even Poseidon, the mighty god of the sea. This immersive production promises a fresh, fun way to experience one of literature's greatest adventures. “The Odyssey Experience” runs April 19–27, 2025.

Continuing this month, “Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat” leaps off the page and onto the stage in a zany, comedic production first produced by The National Theatre of Great Britain. Directed by Adam Burke, this lively play bursts with cartoon surrealism thanks to punchy costume designs by Katy Sigmon, stark comic scenic designs by Andrew Gibbon, surreal lighting by David Fillmore, Jr., and a soundscape of playful effects created by Sound Designer Jason Romney.

The talented cast of seven, including Caleb Sigmon as the mischievous Cat, brings Dr. Seuss's classic characters to life with the help of two rotating youth casts as Thing 1 and Thing 2 (Gold Cast: Luke Tsurumaki and Mackenzie Graham; Purple Cast: Nicholas Underwood and Grace Bender). With the added magic of circus arts, illusions, and a playful nod to Saturday morning cartoons, this production is pure fun for audiences of all ages. “Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat” runs now through April 27, 2025.

To learn more about the shows and Children's Theatre of Charlotte's upcoming season, visit charlotte.org. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more, making it a fantastic outing for families and organizations.

