THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Comes to DPAC in December

The performance is on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

A holiday dance mash-up for the whole family during hip hop’s 50th year! As artists, industry, and fans celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop around the globe today, The Hip Hop Nutcracker (www.hiphopnutcracker.com) announced its 2023 tour to more than 25 U.S. cities including at DPAC on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The production reimagines Tchaikovsky’s 130-year-old ballet as a contemporary holiday dance spectacle with hip-hop pioneer Kurtis “The Breaks” Blow, the first rapper to be signed by a major label in 1979, performing as the show’s MC. Blow will also perform today with other legends at the HIP-HOP 50 LIVE concert at Yankee Stadium.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18, 2023, at 10:00 AM.

  • Online at DPACnc.com
  • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,
    123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC
  • Ticketmaster.com

“Hip Hop has evolved over 50 years into an increasingly diverse, global phenomenon with one of the most significant developments being the fusion of hip hop with other musical genres like classical music,” says Blow who paved the way for generations of hip hop artists and fans after scoring the first certified gold record rap song in 1980. Blow is also responsible for “Christmas Rappin,” acclaimed for being the first rap holiday song. “I’m so proud to be a part of this iconic dance show and am excited to introduce new generations to the magic of hip hop.”

The Hip Hop Nutcracker has been performed more than 250 times in 70 cities and the secret to its success is the powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, an on-stage DJ and an electric violinist who turn the beloved Nutcracker score on its head. The re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic story smashes hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky’s timeless music together for a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event that takes audiences on a journey celebrating love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

Just like the original, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s beloved story from traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City. Through the modern, self-expressive gaze of hip hop culture, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker celebrate the magic of the entire holiday season on the most inclusive holiday of them all – New Year’s Eve, a time for new beginnings.

Created in 2013 by Emmy winner Jennifer Weber (also Oliver nominated, and a two-time Tony nominee), who also directs and choreographs the show, and writer Mike Fitelson, the production has evolved into a masterpiece due to the creators' never-ending commitment to enhancing the production, and dancers who continue to raise the bar each year. The Hip Hop Nutcracker is executive produced by three-time Tony winner Eva Price. 

For more information about where to purchase tickets to The Hip Hop Nutcracker, visit www.hiphopnutcracker.com. For the latest news and updates follow The Hip Hop Nutcracker on Facebook, Instagram (@hiphopnutcracker), and YouTube; #HipHopNutcracker.

 




