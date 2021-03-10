Submissions Now Open For 2021 NewSong Music Performance & Songwriting Competition

NewSong Music is now accepting original song entries for its 19th annual songwriting and performance competition, presented by Citizen Vinyl. The program has announced a new partnership with North Carolina's first vinyl record pressing facility to present this year's performance and songwriting showcase and competition. On December 4th, Citizen Vinyl will welcome eight finalists for a socially-distanced performance showcase and networking opportunity at its spacious downtown Asheville location.

NewSong Music founder, music producer, and label head Gar Ragland launched Citizen Vinyl in the fall of 2020 as its founder and CEO, with a mission to offer quality vinyl manufacturing to the music industry as North Carolina's first record pressing facility. Though new to the scene, Citizen Vinyl is quickly establishing itself as one of the nation's premier vinyl pressing facilities, equipped to fulfill both small batch orders for independent artists and labels as well as large scale projects for the major labels. Later this year, the downtown Asheville pressing facility, which also includes a vinyl-themed craft cocktail bar and café, an analog music and art store, and an intimate performance space, will play host to eight of North America's most talented emerging artists as they network, showcase and compete for a chance to win this year's grand prize package.

"Having Citizen Vinyl serve as the presenting sponsor of this year's NewSong Music Competition just feels like a perfect pairing," says Ragland. "Just as NewSong Music has been recognizing and celebrating excellence in performance and songcraft for the last twenty years, Citizen Vinyl was recently born from the same spirit...to both celebrate music and honor the craft and artistry of record making. As the music industry begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Citizen Vinyl is excited to support this year's program and its participating artists by making vinyl record projects more accessible."

Discounted 'Early Bird' entries are open now through Sunday, May 9th at 11:59 PM EST, with the final deadline to submit on Sunday, October 10th at 11:59 EST. To submit your original music, visit newsong-music.com/contest . Finalists will be notified via email and announced through NewSong Music's website and social media channels on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mark your calendars for the 2021 NewSong Music Performance & Songwriting Competition finale scheduled for Saturday, December 4th at Citizen Vinyl, located at 14 O Henry Ave in downtown Asheville, North Carolina.

This year's Grand Prize Winner will receive:- A fully funded, six-song EP, recorded and mixed at Citizen Studios and released on the NewSong Recordings label;- A featured, paid performance at Arts Brookfield's Summer Concert Series in New York City in the summer of 2022 (date TBD);- 500x 12" vinyl records (gatefold full-color jacket w/ sleeve) of their grand prize EP, pressed at Citizen Vinyl

The two (2) Award Round Runners-Up will each receive a vinyl package of 300x 12″ records (single full-color jacket with sleeve), pressed at Citizen Vinyl.

Each entrant this year will receive a 10% discount on a vinyl pressing project at Citizen Vinyl (offer must be used before January 31, 2022).