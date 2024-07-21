Spring Theatre to Present URINETOWN Next Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spring Theatre is gearing up for a high energy weekend filled with singing, dancing, and lots of laughs. Urinetown is a hilarious and socially-conscious tale of greed, corruption, love, and revolution in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. A joyful and biting socio-political satire, Urinetown is set in fictional yet not-so-distant future in which a 20-year drought has crippled the world's water supply, and rising tensions spark class warfare between the rebelling poor and the corporate elite -- all set to music which serves as a love letter to Broadway.

The show is part of Spring Theatre's "Season of Hope". A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring and stage productions.

Dan Beckmann, Spring Theatre's Artistic Director, will also act as the production's director. "Urinetown is one of my favorite musicals of all time", says Beckmann. "It is a masterclass in riding the nuanced line between over-the-top, tongue-in-cheek comedy, and earnest, urgent theme-forward storytelling. This show promises to have audiences laughing throughout, while also sparking conversation on the ride home. Any and all lovers of Broadway will find plenty of nods and references to the form's many beloved classics". Ethan Rapier will also act as the show's assistant director.

The show also features a lot of high-energy dancing, which is overseen by Spring Theatre's executive director, Erinn Dearth. "This cast is truly put through a marathon in the show, with quick costume changes, exciting dances and lots and lots of singing and difficult harmonies", she says. It's truly an ensemble of triple threats". The show is choreographed by Dearth with assistance from Kelsey Thacker and some special numbers choreographed by Kennethia Mason.

Urinetown will be performed at the HanesBrands Theatre Friday, July 26th at 7pm, Saturday, July 27th at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, July 28th at 2 pm. The link can be accessed on www.SpringTheatre.org.

