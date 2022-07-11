Spring Theatre Presents FOOTLOOSE This Month

Spring Theatre, Winston-Salem's premiere youth theatre company, is currently in rehearsals for "Footloose," the hit Broadway musical based off of the classic 1984 film.

The story follows the journey of Ren McCormack (played by Izaah Gray-Jones), a teenage boy from Chicago who moves to the (extremely) small town of Bomont with his mother (Joanna Jarvis). Upon arriving, Ren finds himself at odds with many members of Bomont's community, including the town's leader, Reverend Shaw Moore (Dave Wils), who, following a local tragedy, has outlawed drinking, loud music, and of course, dancing. With the help of the Reverend's daughter, Ariel (Katie Pelikan), and his newfound best friend, Willard (Jackson Colo), Ren works to convince Reverend Moore to let the teenagers dance, and in the process, helps to heal Bomont itself.

Alongside amazing high-energy dancing, an all-star cast from the Piedmont Triad community, and the nostalgic songs from the 80s canon, 'Footloose' sports themes which fit right into Spring Theatre's Season of Perspective. "This show is a knockout", says Dan Beckmann, Artistic Director of Spring Theatre and the production's Director. "The music and unmistakable 80s flair sells itself, but the show has a lot of heart written into it as well. Whether you're a parent, a teacher, a community leader, or a kid just trying to make your voice heard, there is something here that is guaranteed to tug at your soul."

The cast boasts a huge variety of kids, teens and adults. Erinn Dearth, founder of Spring Theatre, is choreographing along with Izaah Gray-Jones who will be making his assistant choreographer debut for this production (as well as headlining.) "The dancing has definitely been my favorite part of this process" says Dearth. "It's amazing to see this talented cast rise to the occasion and really put their all into it every single rehearsal".

Founded in 2011, Spring Theatre was built to cultivate people of courage and communities of joy through youth-inspired theatrical experiences. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes. As a result, Spring Theatre's youth are confident community members who are prepared for leadership roles including, but not limited to, performing, writing, directing, and staging their own productions. The family of Spring Theatre fuels the creative spirit of the entire Triad and beyond.

You can catch Spring Theatre's Footloose at the Hanesbrands Theatre on Friday, July 22nd at 7pm, Saturday, July 23rd at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, July 24th at 7pm. The ticket link can be accessed on www.SpringTheatre.org. For additional media items, to set up interviews, or to be involved in any way with Spring Theatre, please email Erinn@SpringTheatre.org or call Spring Theatre at 336-528-5343.