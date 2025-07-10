SOMETHING ROTTEN! to be Presented at Hendersonville Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hendersonville Theatre will present Something Rotten!, the outrageous Broadway musical comedy that turns the Renaissance upside down. This hilarious production runs from July 24 to August 10. Patrons can purchase tickets ranging from $5 to $38 online or the box office by calling (828) 692-1082. Groups of 10 or more receive a 10 percent discount.

Set in the theatrical hotbed of 1595, Something Rotten! tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom-two underdog playwright brothers struggling to find success in the shadow of Renaissance rockstar William Shakespeare. Desperate to write a hit, they turn to a quirky soothsayer who reveals that the next big thing in theatre will be a musical.

Armed with this outrageous idea, the Bottom brothers set out to write the world's very first song-and-dance extravaganza. What follows is a riotous adventure filled with larger-than-life characters, show-stopping musical numbers, and a relentless stream of laugh-out-loud moments. From tap-dancing eggs to over-the-top homages to Broadway classics, Something Rotten! is a hilarious and heartfelt celebration of theatre itself.

A parody and celebration of Broadway all in one, Something Rotten! is packed with references to beloved musicals like The Sound of Music, Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and more. From tap-dancing Puritans to a rockstar Shakespeare, this riotous comedy is a love letter to theatre-and a heartfelt reminder to embrace one's originality.

The show was a critical and commercial hit when it opened on Broadway in 2015. Something Rotten! was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. It also earned Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical.

Something Rotten! was created by Karey Kirkpatrick, Wayne Kirkpatrick, and John O'Farrell. Karey Kirkpatrick is a screenwriter and director known for Chicken Run, James and the Giant Peach, and Over the Hedge. Wayne Kirkpatrick, his brother, has won a Grammy Award for songwriting, and artists such as Eric Clapton, Faith Hill, Amy Grant, and Garth Brooks have recorded his work. John O'Farrell is a bestselling British author and political satirist whose work includes numerous novels and television writing credits, including the acclaimed comedy series Spitting Image.

Directed by Rowan Bishop, the cast includes HT newcomers Jillian Adams (Master of the Justice/Puritan Ensemble/Egg/Tap Ensemble/Bea understudy), Josh Borges (Valet/Egg/Tap Ensemble), Drew Dyer (Nigel Bottom), Sam Greene (Minstrel), Rachel Huneycutt (Puritan Ensemble/Panicked Woman/Chef), Jacob Jones (Peter Quince/Horatio), Keely Lyons (Portia), and Scared Stone (Francis Flute/Ensemble). They join HT veterans Tate Albert (Nostradamus), Brenda Craig (Lady Clapham), Skyler Goff (Brother Jeremiah), Shanna Greenlee (Shylock), Lucien Hinton (William Shakespeare), Lucas Jones (Snug), Annika Knudson (Chef/Puritan Ensemble/Waitress), Laurie Morris (Ensemble), Mackenzie Raub (Tom Snout), Ariel Robinson (Ensemble), Jered Shults (Robin), Marée Starling (Nick Bottom), and Zoe Zelonky (Bea).

The Production Team includes Assistant Director Sabrina Rockwell, Music Director Shua Scilex, Choreographer Josh Borges, Stage Manager Josh Gasdia, Assistant Stage Managers Amanda McLoughlin and Finn Finley, Set Designers Bess Park and Rowan Bishop, Sound Designer Hannah Winkler, Light Designer Grace Salter, Spot Operator Natalie Broadway, Costume Designer Amanda McLoughlin, and Props Artisan MJ Greene.

The show opens Thursday, July 24, at 7:30 p.m., with a pay-what-you-can night starting at $5 per ticket. Additional showtimes are available on Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Discounts are available for all ten regular performances, including military, senior, student, youth, and group tickets of 10 or more. The running time is approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes, with one 15-minute intermission.

A limited number of $15 day-of-show rush tickets will be available for each performance, offering an affordable opportunity to experience this uproarious musical comedy. These discounted tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and may be purchased online or by calling the box office, subject to availability. Patrons are encouraged to act quickly, as rush tickets are limited and often sell out. This option is ideal for those seeking a spontaneous night of theatre at a great value.