SHUCKED, THE OUTSIDERS, and More Set For Tanger Center's 2025/26 Season

The season lineup has been announced for the fifth anniversary of Broadway at Tanger Center! The First Bank Broadway, 2025-26 Season will include eight shows, beginning this September with Beauty and the Beast.
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: Sept. 23-28, 2025
THE WIZ: Oct. 28 - Nov. 2, 2025
THE OUTSIDERS: Dec. 9-14, 2025
SHUCKED: Jan. 27 - Feb. 1, 2026
HELL'S KITCHEN: Feb. 24 - Mar. 1, 2026
THE SOUND OF MUSIC: Mar. 10-15, 2026
KIMBERLY AKIMBO: Apr. 21-26, 2026
THE NOTEBOOK: THE MUSICAL: June 2-7, 2026
In addition to the eight season shows, three special Broadway "add-ons" have also been announced:
BEETLEJUICE: Sept. 2-7, 2025
LES MISÉRABLES: Jan. 7-11, 2026
SIX: May 5-10, 2026
Broadway add-ons are available to Broadway Season Seat Members for the 25-26 Season and can be added in Account Manager.
