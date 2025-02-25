News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SHUCKED, THE OUTSIDERS, and More Set For Tanger Center's 2025/26 Season

The Season will include eight shows, beginning this September with Beauty and the Beast.

By: Feb. 25, 2025
SHUCKED, THE OUTSIDERS, and More Set For Tanger Center's 2025/26 Season Image
The season lineup has been announced for the fifth anniversary of Broadway at Tanger Center! The First Bank Broadway, 2025-26 Season will include eight shows, beginning this September with Beauty and the Beast.

SHUCKED, THE OUTSIDERS, and More Set For Tanger Center's 2025/26 Season
Sign up for a special priority offer to buy Broadway Season Seats ahead of new seats going on sale in the coming months. Learn more about how to get tickets here.

Tanger Center 2025/26 Lineup

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: Sept. 23-28, 2025

THE WIZ: Oct. 28 - Nov. 2, 2025

THE OUTSIDERS: Dec. 9-14, 2025

SHUCKED: Jan. 27 - Feb. 1, 2026

HELL'S KITCHEN: Feb. 24 - Mar. 1, 2026

THE SOUND OF MUSIC: Mar. 10-15, 2026

KIMBERLY AKIMBO: Apr. 21-26, 2026

THE NOTEBOOK: THE MUSICAL: June 2-7, 2026

In addition to the eight season shows, three special Broadway "add-ons" have also been announced:

BEETLEJUICE: Sept. 2-7, 2025

LES MISÉRABLES: Jan. 7-11, 2026

SIX: May 5-10, 2026

Broadway add-ons are available to Broadway Season Seat Members for the 25-26 Season and can be added in Account Manager.



