Lyle Lovett Comes to DPAC August 9

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM.

Apr. 04, 2023  
Four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett confirms new nationwide summer tour dates with his renowned Large Band.

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will be performing at DPAC on August 9, 2023 and will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June. Watch the band perform on PBS' "Austin City Limits" last fall.

12th of June was released last year on Verve Records. Produced by Chuck Ainlay and Lovett, the album features a mix of new originals, standards by Nat King Cole and Dave Frishberg, and a Horace Silver instrumental, representing Lovett's dynamic live performances with his Large Band. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the new album continues to highlight Lovett's ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Of the album, The Wall Street Journal hails, "Few artists can bring all of these moods and sounds into one place and put a personal stamp on them all; Lyle Lovett does that."

Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Whether touring with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters' Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.




