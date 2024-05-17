Guinea Pigs Take Over The Stage At Children's Theatre Of Charlotte In PIGS IS PIGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Small things come in big packages! Get ready for a large dose of laughter as Children's Theatre of Charlotte presents "Pigs is Pigs," a whimsical production adapted for the stage by Michelle Hoppe-Long from the story by Ellis Parker Butler.

This delightful play follows the hilarious antics of a farmer and a postmaster who can't seem to agree on whether guinea pigs are pigs, leading to uproarious consequences. Drawing inspiration from comedy classics like “Looney Tunes” and “I Love Lucy,” this slapstick adventure promises fun for the entire family.

Step into a world that feels like a cartoon come to life with the ingenious set design by Andrew Gibbon. Inspired by the quirky world of animated series, Gibbon has crafted oversized crates reminiscent of the iconic ACME containers from “Looney Tunes,” adding to the comedic charm of the production.

Costume designer Katy Sigmon brings the vibrant world of “Pigs is Pigs'' to life with her inspired creations. Drawing from the technicolor brilliance of “I Love Lucy” and “White Christmas,” as well as the timeless silhouettes of Charlie Chaplin and Abbot and Costello, Sigmon's costumes transport audiences into a realm of cartoon surrealism, amplifying the laughter and imagination.

Director Steven Levine, known for his previous work at the Theatre with “Pinocchio,” brings his expertise in comedic storytelling to "Pigs is Pigs." With a keen eye for timing and humor, Levine cannot wait for the laughs the show will bring to audiences in the 45-minute play.

Join Children's Theatre of Charlotte for their limited run of "Pigs is Pigs" from May 29 - June 9. Interested in performing for their Mainstage productions or the Resident Touring Company? Apply to audition today. For more information regarding the show or auditions, please visit ctcharlotte.org.

Children's Theatre of Charlotte

Children's Theatre of Charlotte is a nationally-recognized theatre company in Charlotte, North Carolina, founded in 1948. They produce professional theatre experiences for children and families through Mainstage productions, educational programs, and outreach initiatives, inspiring generations to explore the wonder of their world. While reaching more than 250,000 children, families, and educators annually with their programming, Children's Theatre of Charlotte provides a space that cultivates creativity and gives children a sense of belonging. The Theatre takes pride in leading the storytellers of tomorrow, asking children to think and dream big and stay true to themselves. This philosophy, coupled with viewing the world through the lens of kindness, led the company to form the initiative, The Kindness Project. To learn more about the Theatre and its programs, visit ctcharlotte.org or call 704-973-2828.

