BESSIE COLEMAN: FEARLESS & FREE Comes to the Children's Theatre of Charlotte

Children's Theatre of Charlotte will present the world premiere of “Bessie Coleman: Fearless & Free,” an inspiring new play written by Charlotte-based artist Keetha B, running November 15-16, for one weekend only.

The play brings to life the early years of Bessie Coleman, the trailblazing aviator who became the first African American woman and first woman of Native American descent to earn a pilot's license. Born into a family of sharecroppers, Coleman's determination and courage carried her far beyond the fields of Texas to the skies above France, where she found freedom in flight.

“Even though I've known about Bessie Coleman since I was a kid, thinking about her story now as an adult, I'm struck by her resilience,” says playwright Keetha B. “To hear ‘no' over and over again, and still hold onto her dream—that's something I think we all can relate to. Whatever is for you, is for you. Don't give up.”

Through vivid storytelling, dynamic performances, and imaginative projections designed by Sigmon Theatrical, “Bessie Coleman: Fearless & Free” follows the pilot's journey from childhood curiosity to soaring ambition. The play celebrates her indomitable spirit and encourages audiences to chase their own dreams—no matter the obstacles. The production stars Lydia Danielle as Bessie Coleman and features Rahsheem Shabazz, co-developer of the show, and Jeremy DeCarlos, who portray more than eight characters Bessie encounters along her journey—including her brother. Shabazz and DeCarlos are scheduled to perform on separate dates.

Keetha B. is an actress, director, playwright, writer, and theatre educator from Concord, North Carolina. She is the Founder and Artistic Director of Redeeming History Productions, a company dedicated to creating work that celebrates the marginalized global majority. With over 15 years of experience as a theatre teaching artist, Keetha has inspired countless students to pursue storytelling with purpose. Her award-winning play, “Sweet Jenn,” was named Best Original Script at the Atlanta Black Theatre Festival, and her debut children's book, “Princess Fearless: Walking to School,” encourages young readers to face their fears and dream big.

Keetha adds, “Life is not always linear—it's full of ups, downs, and loop-de-loops, just like Bessie's barnstorming flights. You just have to throw your hands up and say, ‘Whee!' and keep going.”